Review: 'Passing Strange' has a belated — and muddled — L.A. premiere at Pasadena Playhouse

'Passing Strange,' the coming-of-age musical by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, has its Los Angeles premiere at Pasadena Playhouse in a production directed by Zhailon Levingston.

Stew and Heidi Rodewald’s acclaimed musical reaches Los Angeles 20 years after its premiere, but without Stew as its narrator. Zhailon Levingston’s high-energy staging and standout performances by Saycon Sengbloh and Brittany Campbell cannot overcome blurry acting, murky sound and a weakened emotional journey.wondering why “Passing Strange,” the musical by Stew and Heidi Rodewald , still hadn’t received an L.A. production.

Had I known then that it would have taken another 12 years and that when the show finally made it to L.A. it would be without Stew serving as narrator and frontman, I think I would have been fairly incredulous. Better later than never? The new production that opened Sunday at Pasadena Playhouse has left me wondering. I first saw “Passing Strange” at Berkeley Rep in 2006, completely uninitiated in Stew and Rodewald’s music catalog.

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In 2008, when “Passing Strange” made it to Broadway, I was once again transported by Stew’s coming-of-age tale and the sophisticated quality of the score. Stew never became part of my music library, but I was deeply impressed by his lyric writing and thought he and Rodewald might be just what the contemporary musical needed.

Johnny Laveie, Devere Rogers, Britton Smith, Tanerélle and Brittany Campbell in the Pasadena Playhouse production of “Passing Strange.

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”I had been hearing about the genesis of “Passing Strange” through Dorsen, who was a directing intern at the McCarter Theatre when I was the literary manager and has remained a friend. To be honest, I wasn’t expecting to like the musical as much as I did when I flew up to Berkeley, but I was blown away. Even though the show was still coming together, Stew struck me as a musical poet of extraordinary depth.

And when “Passing Strange” was up for the best musical Tony Award in 2008, I was disappointed that it lost to “In the Heights. ” Maybe my expectations for the Pasadena Playhouse production were pitched too high. When I heard that Zhailon Levingston was directing “Passing Strange,” I was thrilled at the prospect.

. The hauntingly introspective quality of the lyrics charts Youth’s confounding artistic path. How can this young man find his voice when he feels forced to perform different versions of his Blackness?

He runs into one set of authenticity problems growing up in the American Black Church and another set in Amsterdam and Berlin, when he takes up with political rebels and avant-garde radicals and morphs into a more progressive stereotype. Daniel Breaker, who was nominated for a Tony for his featured performance as Youth, let us into the character’s conflicted heart.

Smith, by contrast, seems so caught up in the frenzy of the production that the emotional stakes of the dramatic situations haven’t a chance to fully register. As with “Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” I appreciated the in-your-face theatrics more than the execution of musical numbers. Devere Rogers, who plays Mr. Franklin, Rev. Jones’ wayward son who fans the flames of Youth’s subversive impulses, was particularly chaotic in his comic lampooning.

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His portrayal of Mr. Venus, an outlandishly edgy performance artist from West Berlin, is even less controlled than his frantic antics in the Echo Theater Company production ofTanerélle, Devere Rogers, Britton Smith, Brittany Campbell and Johnny Laveie in “Passing Strange. ”The women in the cast fare much better. Saycon Sengbloh, who plays Mother, has an exquisite voice and a sensitive matter that not even this production can extinguish.

Brittany Campbell grounds Desi, Youth’s Berlin lover and mentor, with an emotional backbone. Tanerélle, while rather grand in gesture and tone, at least gives some human dimension to Marianna, the woman who welcomes Youth into her Amsterdam world by offering him her “Keys” . Youth’s protracted European sojourn is treated more or less like a cartoon.

And while there’s plenty of parody in the show, the protagonist’s education as a young, Black, gifted and rather adrift artist is something we ought to be able to take more seriously. Lawrence E. Moten III’s scenic design leaves a cramped concert-stage impression. Devario D. Simmons’ costumes accentuate the move away from anything resembling realism. Tislarm Bouie’s choreography doesn’t aspire to polished smoothness.

Greg Nabours’ music direction was hard to evaluate amid the show’s murky sound quality. Perhaps I’m remembering the show I want to remember. I’ll watch Spike Lee’s film of the Broadway production again and refresh my memory. I held off, hoping to embrace a completely new vision of the musical.

But my disappointment has only brought the past more prominently to light.7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Ends Nov. 29.