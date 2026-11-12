Review: Leaving and Coming Back Blends Noir, Farce, and Family Drama in Season 2

An in-depth analysis of the penultimate episode of Sterlin Harjo's series, focusing on Lee Raybon's investigation, his complex romance with Ginger, and his strained relationship with his estranged father.

In the penultimate episode of Sterlin Harjo's critically acclaimed genre-bending series, the narrative deftly avoids cheap thrills in favor of a rich tapestry that blends hilarious farce, nerve-shredding neo-noir, hot-and-heavy romance, and tender family drama.

The second season continues to sing, delivering a complex emotional landscape that leaves viewers with a mix of laughter, swoons, gasps, and tears. The central plot follows Lee Raybon, portrayed with gritty intensity by Ethan Hawke, as he pounds the pavement in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a desperate search for answers. His quest to bring down powerful and corrupt figures begins as an attempt to locate a missing prisoner named Mekko on behalf of a local public defender.

Also read Ford Teases New Mustang Cobra for 2027, Potential Return Of the Flat-Plane Crank V-8

Lee Raybon Investigates Missing Prisoner Mekko

This investigative journey, however, quickly becomes entangled with personal desires and familial ghosts, raising the stakes beyond mere journalistic curiosity. The episode, titled Leaving and Coming Back, serves as a pivotal moment where the boundaries between professional duty and personal integrity blur, forcing Lee to confront the consequences of his choices in a world that offers no easy answers.

Amidst a murder row of impressive guest appearances including Martha Plimpton, Clifton Collins Jr., and John Hawkes, the dynamic between Lee Raybon and Ginger, played by Betty Gilpin, remains the emotional core of the series. What began as a professional assignment transforms into a complicated romantic entanglement when Lee catches feelings for Ginger, placing his career-making scoop at odds with his heart.

Advertisement

Ginger is neither a damsel in distress nor a femme fatale, but rather a woman who blazes her own path out of peril. Her physical comedy prowess shines early in the episode when she manages to make a run for freedom while still tied to a chair, creating one of the funniest and most anxiety-inducing sequences of the season.

Lee and Ginger Romantic Entanglement Explored

Meanwhile, Lee's home life is far from idyllic. His apartment, characterized by questionable hygiene practices and a lack of basic comforts, reflects his inner turmoil and shaggy charm. The budding romance between Lee and Ginger is further complicated by Ginger's lingering feelings for Mekko, though the show cleverly removes jealousy from the equation, focusing instead on mutual respect and the stormy circumstances that bind them.

The arrival of Lee's estranged father, Frog, played by Tommy Lee Jones, reopens deep, festering wounds for Lee Jr., making him more skittish than ever. This interaction, occupying the second half of the episode, adds a gut-punch emotional weight to the narrative. Lee's history with his father is fraught with pain, including a past event where Lee had Frog involuntarily committed, a secret that deeply upsets Lee's teen daughter, Francis.

Lee Confronts Estranged Father Frog

The tension between the two men is palpable, marked by a history that seems impossible to overcome. Despite the darkness surrounding his personal life, Lee's journalistic instinct pushes him forward, even as he promises Ginger he will keep her out of his story. The push-pull between survival mode and firing off funny observations creates an electricity that keeps the audience engaged.

Advertisement

While Lee sleeps, Ginger escapes, leaving him alone in the morning light, hinting at the dangerous plot that continues to unfold around them. The episode encourages viewers to remain attentive, as subtle clues and jokes woven into the investigation are essential to understanding the broader conspiracy. This antepenultimate installment ensures that the series remains a standout in television, balancing humor, danger, and heartfelt family drama with unparalleled skill.