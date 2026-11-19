The California musician’s debut album is a dense, interwoven collage, with each element constantly shaped and reshaped by the movements around it.

From the wealth of traditions it draws on and the multiple languagesis delivered in to the complex, allegorical storytelling of its lyrics, there’s a lot going on here.

Yet somehow, it all comes together into something moving and coherent, mostly because of the conviction and power of Sheherazaad herself. The Californian artist has worked across disciplines and traditions for several years now. Raised on a cocktail of 1970s songwriting, American traditional music, and South Asian music by her countercultural parents, Sheherazaad has built a career across experimental music, theater, and film with remarkable clarity.

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“ were hippies in the 1970s,” she told, “so they would go disco dancing and smoke weed, to a lot of Carlos Santana, The Carpenters, Olivia Newton-John… I grew up listening to a lot of nineties Bollywood music; there was more nuance, but that binary still holds to a degree: the ‘third culture kids experience. ’” introduced her to her widest audience yet with its fluid, unsettled sound, owing as much to the discomfiting allure of film noir and experimental trip-hop as to the folk traditions that provide her with such foundational influence.

Her debut album, then, is something of a culmination. Released by the esteemed ambient and experimental music label Erased Tape, the publicity material describes the record as the product of “a lush ecosystem of 30+ genre-chaotic musicians,” and, to give her PR their due, this feels about right. This is a dense, interwoven collage of an album, each element constantly shaped and reshaped by the movements of those around it.

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“Haqeeqat,” for example, is one of the record’s centerpieces, yet it constantly eludes easy description. Somehow, it evolves almost seamlessly from a sparse folk lament built upon a simple arpeggio and layered vocals into a stunningly complex, ever-shifting tableau of reedy timbres and evasive harmony. Each instrument is performed as if on unsteady ground, dependent on the rest of the arrangement but somehow estranged from it.

’s most insistently hooky melody; “Mard,” an elegiac account of women’s resistance to the male gaze; and the dystopian, glitch-led “Zeher,” which transforms the folk traditions that populate so much of the record into the raw materials for a distinctly modernist palette, steely and precision-engineered. Throughout, Sheherazaad’s highly technical yet emotionally rich voice functions as a guiding light amidst the unstable arrangements and timbral collisions; without her magnetic presence, this record might fray at the edges.might prove a little much for some listeners, as might its relentlessly dark atmosphere.

This is self-consciously serious stuff, and occasionally its intricacies get a little lost beneath the seemingly infinite layers of instrumentation and oppressive swathes of reverb. There are several moments at which a little more restraint or subtlety might have allowed the numerous excellent ideas on display here to really shine: “Pakeezah” is beautiful but crowded, its overlapping timbres leaving too little room for the central melody; “Andhera,” meanwhile, risks tipping over into melodrama as the choir-like arrangement surges upwards before descending into a stage-whispered breakdown.

Yet criticizing Sheherazaad on the grounds of her maximalism may miss the point. The multifaceted ambition and international scale of this record are its greatest strength. If the occasional element here feels less-than-perfectly placed , that’s an occupational hazard of creating such an intricate, ecosystemic piece of work. Multiple worlds are built onLuke Cartledge is a journalist, researcher and musician.

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He lives in south-east London and writes about underground music, radical politics and cultural change. and many other publications, and he is a former editor at