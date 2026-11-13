Review: Johnny Depp’s mean-spirited ‘Ebenezer’ makes a holiday classic unfun for the whole family

Horror director Ti West plunges into holiday filmmaking by making a mess of Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol,' with Johnny Depp as a silly and sad Scrooge.

Horror director Ti West plunges into holiday filmmaking by making a mess of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with Johnny Depp as a silly and sad Scrooge.cranks up the shivers in Charles Dickens’ moralistic ghost story with jump scares, a zombie horde of ghouls and a cemetery outside the curmudgeon’s bedroom window.

It even invents a murder as a treat. , who has spent the last several years reeling from his reputation-dinging public divorce trials, chosen loathsome Ebenezer Scrooge as his comeback? Perhaps he likes aligning himself with fiction’s most famously redeemed scoundrel. When this chastened Scrooge yelps, “I’m not the man I was!

Also read Johnny Depp and Ti West Discuss Star-Studded Paramount Pictures Ebenezer Adaptation

” Depp gets so riled up that he jumps on his bed until it breaks.

“Ebenezer” sounds like the title of a sympathetic prequel, the sob story of a nasty man’s first “Humbug! ” It sort of is. Mostly it’s the same tale, slightly expanded. Commentary: Johnny Depp hits the streets of London at the ‘Ebenezer’ premiere, where ghosts of Dickens’ fable abound “Ebenezer” marks Johnny Depp’s return to film after his messy legal battle with Amber Heard.

The movie’s London premiere featured loads of fans and a faux Victorian street scene — in a city where ghosts of Dickens’ famous fable abound. ), while the cranky old creep is still alive, humanizing Scrooge by showing him palling around with a friend. Marley proves to be even meaner, harassing their employee Bob Cratchit , while Scrooge simply snickers.

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When Marley drops dead, then returns seven years later as a ghost, this Scrooge is so scared he wets his nightgown. We’re gifted a close-up of the puddle. That’s the tone in a nutshell. Frankly, I wish it worked.

The best holiday heartwarmers have a morbid spritz to them, from Dickens also prodded his Scrooge to be funny, writing that the character’s jokes were a means of “keeping down his terror. ” The novel’s best punchline comes when he accuses Marley’s spirit of being caused by undigested beef or mustard, a hallucination “more of gravy than of grave. ” That quip isn’t in here; this Scrooge instead eats punishing gray oatmeal.

Inequality looks especially harsh in Victorian England’s wintry cobblestone alleys. An opening montage cuts between images of hard labor, horse dung and frozen laundry that’s too stiff to fold.

“Ebenezer” seems aware that this story, as beloved as it is, won’t inspire society to solve poverty. Cynically, it even puts a sour spin on the two charity workers who ask Scrooge to donate money to the poor. Usually, those chaps are sketched as hapless but benevolent.

Here, Scrooge accuses them of pocketing the cash and gauging by their panicky reaction, he’s right. ) whisks us to Scrooge’s childhood, which has been ladled with extra misery. Scrooge’s dad is now brutally abusive, a trauma with faint support in the book, and his kindly mentor Fezziwig gets stabbed to death by a street urchin, a trauma that’s brand new. I don’t mind the violence — it’s very Ye Olde Fox News.

Still, I was surprised that we actually see the knife plunge into Fezziwig’s big, soft belly. After “X” and “Pearl” transformed the director’s muse, Mia Goth, into a star, the horror filmmaker re-created 1980s Los Angeles to complete his trilogy for A24. Who is this grim adaptation for? It’s too dark for most kids and not frightening enough for adults.

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Possibly, a slice of preteens will find it just right. West has never made a PG-13 movie before and who knows if he will again. But I suspect he’ll be happy if his jarring adaptation imprints on even just one future filmmaker the way his own favorite horror films imprinted on him.

There’s a glimpse of one of those classics in a shot where Scrooge gets sucked into his own mattress just as Johnny Depp’s jock did in the original 1984 Since then, audiences have had a lot of passionate feelings about Depp. Younger generations worshiped him as the blockbuster scamp of theJust last week, I teared up watching a YouTube video of a dog trainer dressed like Edward Scissorhands doing an.

As best as I can explain, I was moved by how much the woman appeared to identify with Depp’s lonely character and how she’d filled her time teaching her pet to pirouette. Depp is aware that he can pull strong emotions out of people, wrenching his Scrooge’s mouth into a painful frown. But his eyes are empathetic and gooey, a portal right to the miser’s inner child.

He keeps making the cheapskate too cute, standing knock-kneed in fright with his hands folded up under his chin. Ultimately, the actor’s need to be loved — to claw himself out of what he fears is an early career grave, an image we see him physically do — hijacks the movie. The traditional beats don’t land.as a dinner guest whose husband corrects her pronunciation of the word “macabre” and again by the sight gag of a jiggly, focus-grabbing dead goose.

That bird is the most delightful thing in the movie. Bless it, everyone. Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics.

Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled. ”