Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster lead a deep cast of vocal talent through a movie that will introduce a new generation of tweens to the power of girlhood confidence.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster lead a deep cast of vocal talent through a movie that will introduce a new generation of tweens to the power of girlhood confidence.

Every Disney movie follows a familiar story structure: A rebellious adolescent who feels different from everyone else goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns to embrace the unique qualities that make them powerful. It’s the same tale nearly every time, just embroidered with different embellishments. The creative team hasn’t strayed from the formula with their latest, “Hexed,” which is essentiallywith witches. That’s not to diminish the power of the animated film, which is imaginative, funny and exceptionally moving.

Also read Hexed Movie Review: Disney Animation Delivers Charm Over Innovation

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, even with a magic wand. ) is a tween troublemaker, unaware that her protective mother, Alice , limited her magic when she was a baby, hoping to keep them both safe in the doldrums of suburban Ohio. When a mishap with the school’s owl mascot leads to Billie accidentally unleashing her own sparkly power, she enters a portal to another realm full of witches, where she learns she can fly.

That ability just might mean that Billie is the chosen witch who can perform the Haven Moon Ritual, unless her narcissistic witch-queen grandmother Celeste or her controlling mom gets in the way. But the mother-daughter journey that Billie and Alice embark on leads to their breaking years of generational trauma — made literal here as a curse — and to Alice getting her sparkle back, while Billie enjoys finally feeling like she belongs.

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Powerhouse performances in Oscar contenders such as “The Debut” and “Artificial” make their bows in December, along with the highly anticipated “Dune: Part Three. ”Writers Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller and Josie Trinidad and directors Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn keep the familiar themes intact — many of these artists are behind such Disney animated hits that work the same storytelling groove: But they also build a tremendously entertaining witchy world for Billie to explore.

A favorite character is Beef Roger Crummchuk, B.R. for short, a salty Southern swamp cat voiced by.

“Hexed” zooms into another stratosphere when he enters the picture as Alice’s disgruntled former familiar who serves as Billie’s guide through this magical world. He’s like an enhanced Cheshire Cat from “Alice in Wonderland,” itself the template for this kind of story. Every side character proves to be specific and entertaining, with Dan Stevens, Henry Winkler, Tracy Ullmann, Ron Funches and more offering vocal performances that dance and patter with the fast and funny dialogue.

A group of raven “morphlings” that serve as Celeste’s hench-girlies prove to be stylish Hot Topic-esque flying monkeys for the witch queen, but they’re a bit silent. For “Hexed 2,” more morphlings, please. This holiday season, you can watch old favorites, or you can watch these new specials, streaming films and musical events, from Snoopy and SpongeBob to Schwarzenegger as Santa. It’s the way the filmmakers color inside the lines of the story structure that makes “Hexed” worth watching.

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They conjure up charming characters to populate this world, while spinning an anti-fascist story about a young upstart who unseats corrupt power and inspires the larger population, uplifting everyone, literally. It’s almost a cliché that every Disney movie now will have some sort of therapy-style moral at the center, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t incredibly emotional when Alice shakes off her years of verbal abuse, healed in part by her own relationship with her daughter.

It might seem obvious, but that’s for a reason. By the uproarious reaction in the theater, every moment of triumph in the magical “Hexed” found its target, and no doubt it will have audiences levitating too. Sometimes the tried-and-true recipes are classics for a reason.