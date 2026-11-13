Review: Greatest pop-punk band of all time celebrates historic anniversary

Buzzcocks celebrated 50 years of punk rock and new album release during sold-out concert at The Chapel in San Francisco.

Most notably, the legendary English band turned the big 5-0. Yet, the group is hardly acting its age and going the regular nostalgia-act route of peddling memories from the early glory years.

kicked off the year by releasing the terrific new album “Attitude Adjustment,” which marks their second batch of quality new material — after 2022’s equally enjoyable “Sonics in the Soul” — in less than five years.

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That burst in productivity follows a period of more than eight years where the band did not release any new albums.and company have embarked on a North American trek to once again prove to fans on this side of the pond thatAnd they certainly accomplished that mission on Wednesday night during the second of two sold-out concerts at The Chapel in San Francisco. Diggle and his current cast of supporting players — the longtime rhythm section of drummer Danny Farrant and bassist Chris Remington plus seasoned touring member Mani Perazzoli on backing guitar and vocals — were in legendary form as they tore through a 100-minute-plus set that mixed first-tier punk classics with worthy new cuts.

Buzzcocks perform Nov. 11, 2026 at The Chapel in San Francisco . Taking the stage at right around 9:50 p.m., to the dramatic walk-on music of Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra” , the band was greeted like conquering heroes by the full house of exuberant punks both young and old.

Diggle, a 71-year-old Manchester native, kicked things off with a sturdy take on “Promises,” the 1978 single that ended up being released on the following year’s “Singles Going Steady” compilation. They’d then reach back to the 1978 debut “Another Music in a Different Kitchen” for the album cut “Fast Cars” — with Diggle amending the regular “I hate fast cars” lyric to also include “and the drunks who drive them. ” As the band continued through the classic cuts “I Don’t Mind” and “What Do I Get?

” , it was nearly impossible not to misswho died at the age of 63 in December 2018. When the name Buzzcocks is mentioned, Shelly’s high nasal voice — as memorable a whine as any in overall rock history — is probably the first thing one thinks of. And that’s not likely to ever change, even if the Buzzcocks somehow end up touring in support of their 100th bday in 2076.

Yet, Diggle is more than just a competent fill-in on vocals. And he seems even more comfortable at the microphone now than when I last saw the band — back at the— to the point where a newcomer to the Buzzcocks fold might not even be able to tell that this front man gig is relatively new to him.

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One thing that has not changed throughout the years, however, is that Diggle remains such an incredible force of nature on the axe. Of course, guitar heroes and punk rock are two things that don’t usually go hand-in-hand — indeed, one can make the case that the whole genre was invented as a rebuttal to the likes of Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page and as an avenue for mere guitar mortals to have their say.

Yet, Diggle has never really bought into that argument and he’s long felt a kinship to the legendary British fret wizards. That might not show up so much on the classic records, but it certainly translates in concert. He turned his fingers lose on “What Do I Get?

” and “Senses Out of Control” , leaning into the crowd and playing off the fans’ energy as they moshed about steadily in the pit, and the result was breathtaking to behold. Buzzcocks perform Nov. 11, 2026 at The Chapel in San Francisco .

The true standout from the hourlong main set was an absolutely blistering take on “Sick City Sometimes,” the stunning head-turner from the band’s self-titled seventh studio album from 2003.

“There are a lot of sick cities in the world today,” Diggle said as he introduced the song. “The song was inspired by 9-11. It changed your lives and mine forever. A close second for the main set throne came when Diggle once again asked the eternal punk-rock question — “Why Can’t I Touch It?

” — with the crowd completely and enthusiastically handling the chorus. A full-throttle “Destination Zero,” a non-album single from 2020, resulted in the first crowd surfing moment of the night , Shelley’s voice was particularly missed on the “Singles Going Steady” favorite “Love You More” and the crowd sang along in bawdy fashion to “Orgasm Addict” .

The group closed the main set with a strong take on the new album’s “Poetic Machine Gun” and then returned for a generous seven-song encore that also drew from both old and new material. The segment began with Diggle alone on stage, softly singing and strumming his acoustic guitar on “All Gone to War” before being joined on the new album cut by Farrant and Remington.

This anti-war number, which was reportedly inspired by conflicts in Gaza and the Ukraine, probably hit extra hard — and in different ways — with listeners being that it was being played on Veterans Day. The show came to its triumphant artistic climax with “Harmony in My Head,” the 1979 single that Diggle originally sang lead on.

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Perhaps feeling the San Francisco Sound vibes still echoing from the ’60s, the band went full on Grateful Dead and jammed this piece out at least two times as long as its original studio length. At the center of the jam was Diggle, claiming the mantle of King of Punk Rock Guitar as he twisted and tweaked the notes while melting hundreds of faces in all the right ways.

It felt like a mistake to not end the show there, and go out in a huge blaze of glory. Yet, Diggle had other plans and decided to tag on the new album’s “The Greatest of Them All. ” Oh, well.

It’s not a a particularly good song, especially in comparison to the rest of the set list, but it is one that serves notice that — even after a half century — the band is still open to trying new things.1.

“Promises”2. “Fast Cars”3. “I Don’t Mind”4. “What Do I Get?

”5.

“Everybody’s Happy Nowadays”6. “Queen of the Scene”7. “Senses Out of Control”8. “Sick City Sometimes”9.

“Bad Dreams”10. “Why Can’t I Touch It? ”11.

“Destination Zero”12. “Love You More”13. “Orgasm Addict”14. “People Are Strange Machines”15.

“Manchester Rain”16. “Poetic Machine Gun”Encore:17. “All Gone to War”18. “Boredom”19.

“Chasing Rainbows”20. “Feeling Uptight”21. “Ever Fallen in Love ”22. “Harmony in My Head”23. “The Greatest of Them All”