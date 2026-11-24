These gatherings taste as old and familiar as a passed-down recipe, but the addition of several comedy veterans adds some much-needed spice.

These gatherings taste as old and familiar as a passed-down recipe, but the addition of several comedy veterans adds some much-needed spice. Some of the most searing dramatic films of the year have tackled the complications arising from different parenting styles.

Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or winnerexamines a custody case that veers into xenophobia when an evangelical Romanian family is accused of child abuse in their small Norwegian village. Sundance double-award-winnerIt’s a collective cultural anxiety that has even made its way into the latest installment of the “Meet the Parents” comedy franchise, “Focker-in-Law.

Also read Meet the Parents 4 Review Focker-in-Law Franchise Shift

” Greg has to learn to accept that he has “Fockerized” his kids with his indulgent, softhearted parenting style, causing friction with both his longtime antagonist father-in-law Jack and prickly future daughter-in-law and then some. Powerhouse performances in Oscar contenders such as “The Debut” and “Artificial” make their bows in December, along with the highly anticipated “Dune: Part Three.

”Stiller’s neurotic Greg still lets his anxiety spin out of control when he enters the home of his father-in-law. That stress is now exacerbated with the arrival of Greg’s beloved son Henry but he livens up this material by stacking the supporting cast with comic heavy hitters.

Advertisement

The charmingplays Greg’s other child, Samantha, married to Eduardo , the duo making for a pair of quirky lovebirds. Mike Birbiglia appears in what’s almost a background role as “Man on Plane with Baby. ” But it was the early appearance of Tony winneras a feisty flight attendant, fully committed to the role, that started the giggles for me. Maybe it’s just this point in awards season, but a dumb comedy was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Does every joke land as well as Escola with a rubber glove? No. Some of the bits are reheated to death or undercooked to begin with . But what works is the dynamic among the big three: Stiller, De Niro and Grande, particularly the misguided rivalry between Greg and Olivia.

Greg fears that the fearsome Olivia is driving a wedge between him and his baby boy; his meddling makes for an epic family meltdown that somehow results in Greg serenading Jack with John Legend’s “All of Me. ”Stiller was raised by old-school comedians and Grande was forged as a child star in the Nickelodeon mines. Neither has lost their instincts, no matter how famous they are.

Grande may be an international pop superstar but she has comedy chops that she rarely gets to display outside of her “SNL” hosting appearances. This isn’t the kind of performance where she’s going to get dirty — or a hair out of place — but she matches intensity with Stiller and holds her own with De Niro. The franchise has had its ups and downs and Hamburg returns to the basics that made the original film work.

Advertisement

Stiller still manages to make his character’s foibles amusing, thanks to the assists that Hamburg sets up for him with the cast. But the question will be if audiences still want to hang with the Fockers. They’re clearly setting up yet another sequel, so it seems we’ll be meeting more parents and partners — and parenting styles — in the foreseeable future. Fortunately, there’s still enough funny left in this family.