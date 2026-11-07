Review clears DA inspector in fatal Antioch crash

Phoenix Dunn was hit and killed last year on Highway 4 near the Sommersville Road off-ramp.

ANTIOCH – A Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office inspector should not face criminal charges in connection with alast year in Antioch, according to an independent review of the case released Friday.

Phoenix Corwen Dunn was killed on Dec. 22, 2025, when he ran onto Highway 4 and was hit by Sean Ericksen, who was on-duty at the time and driving a county car. The review, which was done by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, concluded that Ericksen, “while the proximate cause of Dunn’s death, is excused, as the act of homicide occurred without evidence of any negligence.

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” “Through no fault of his own, Ericksen collided with Dunn, who suddenly appeared unexpectedly and unlawfully on the pedestrian-prohibited freeway,” the review stated. Around 10:30 a.m., a security guard at the Comfort Inn — now the Antioch Inn & Suites — on Mahogany Way called 911 to report a man, later identified as Dunn, had pulled a fire alarm and fled. The guard followed Dunn to the Delta Bowl and tried to detain him, according to the review.

Dunn broke free and ran through the parking lot of the neighboring Kaiser Permanente Delta Fair Medical Offices, where he was spotted by an Antioch police officer. Dunn then jumped over a fence and made his way onto Highway 4 near the Sommersville Road off-ramp, where he was struck by Ericksen in a white Toyota Camry. Dunn received chest compressions from a bystander, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

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The Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident. Ericksen suffered minor injuries. According to the review, he told the officer he was “driving along … and all of a sudden pedestrian comes out of nowhere. ” Ericksen, who estimated his speed at 65 to 70 mph, added that he tried to swerve to avoid Dunn.

A six-month investigation by the California Highway Patrol found Ericksen’s car was in proper working order, and that there was no evidence he was impaired, distracted or driving unsafely. Witnesses and video also showed Dunn suddenly entering the freeway. The CHP ultimately concluded the collision was unavoidable. Dunn’s mother told investigators her son was diagnosed with “schizoaffective ” or “schizophrenia with bi-polar ,” according to the review.

She said he was fearful of law enforcement officers, whom he believed wanted to kill him. According to the review, Dunn got within 40 to 50 yards of the officer in the Kaiser parking lot. Dunn appeared to see the officer, who turned on his lights but was unable to speak to him before he jumped over the fence and ran onto the freeway.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office asked the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office to conduct the independent review because the incident involved one of its employees.