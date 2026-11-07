Review: Chastity Belt fall in love with each other on 'All My Friends'

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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. The band’s soft, contemplative sixth LP celebrates the platonic relationships that have kept them afloat in an impossible world.

Chastity Belt’s newest album is, more than anything else, a celebration of the circumstances that made the previous five possible. Or, put another way:is about exactly what it purports to be about. The Seattle quartet has dedicated their soft, searching, often painfully sweet sixth record to the platonic relationships that have defined their adult lives. The album blends songs from past and present; the oldest is from 2018, and the most recent was written this year.

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It’s more spontaneous and less polished than the band’s most recent LPs. It is an album about, and borne by, friendship.is no exception. It’s a subtler upset than the band has displayed on recent records, one painted in the weary blues and muted grays of begrudging acceptance. On “Hold My Own,” Julia Shapiro promises, “We’re just trying our best / To hell with the rest” over a folksy, twinkling guitar.

And on album closer “Live Laugh Love,” a nod to the band’s 2024 project of the same name, Shapiro murmurs, “I know I’ve been acting strange / But today I’m feeling okay,” over a marching drumbeat and a wobbling electric line. Sometimes, the band suggests, that’s enough. Sometimes, these are the best stories we have to tell ourselves so that we might keep going.

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Though not spared of the existentialism that outlined their fifth record—“You were cold, and I was weak / You know I hate to overthink,” Shapiro sighs drolly on the meta, moody “Be Kind”—All My Friends is more accepting of the world in which it finds itself: “It’s nice to know that you care / and all that stuff,” Shapiro sings over a sleepy drumline and a raw guitar line on “Designs. ” And on “To Decide,” a stormy, post-punk number with some of the record’s stickiest licks, guitarist-vocalist Lydia Lund complains, “Man I just wanna feel free.

” Wish though she might, the song’s mournful loops make clear it isn’t: “Now that I’ve been rest assured that everything will turn out fine / Well, I have lost my will to decide. ” At times, this pervasive, well-behaved poutiness feels almost rote. When Shapiro laments, “All we do is talk about / Things that aren’t here / Anymore” on “Talk About,” you might imagine she’s singing to her bandmates.

In the album’s middle section, this monotony can drag, though the band’s technical skill and easy melodic ability pad it. Chastity Belt cycle through many of the same emotions they’ve long called their bread and butter: alienation, dissociation, and disappointment still rule the day. But coming from the folks behind, the band’s newest offering signals a willingness to bask in their collective need.

“All this sadness and nostalgia / Feels so good to open up to,” Lund declares over an ever-climbing guitar on “Pavement. ” “Down here there’s more space to build the muscle of hope. ” Everyone gets sad; for some of us, being “down here” and trying endlessly to build that elusive muscle of hope is the norm.

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But when the going gets rough, we should remember what a smart man once said: we all get by with a little help from our friends.