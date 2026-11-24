The odd tag team of David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino seems unsure of what, if anything, they want to say. At least the entire cast is a delight.

The odd tag team of David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino seems unsure of what, if anything, they want to say. At least the entire cast is a delight.has been promoted from supporting character to star of this ambling hangout movie directed by David Fincher from Tarantino’s script.

Squint at that first movie and it’s possible to make the two sides of Cliff’s personality come into focus like a blurry Magic Eye poster. His battle with a young Bruce Lee, for example, can be seen asof some yahoo besting a martial arts legend. But that Bruce hadn’t yet made “Enter the Dragon” — and Cliff’s aggression gets him thrown off a set, tanking his career and losing the more important fight to stay relevant in a changing industry.

Also read Brad Pitt Misses European Premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Due to Flu

Plus, their skirmish was technically a draw. David Fincher got to make his own Tarantino movie.

First he needed to find himself in it The director of “Zodiac” and “Seven” works from a Quentin Tarantino script for a killer jaunt through the shadows of 1970s Hollywood.

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“I’m not that deep,” the sequel’s Cliff says with a grin, exculpating the character from further analysis as he crashes cars, squares debts, flirts with girls and always gives better than he gets. Having bested several members of the Manson clan, Cliff now tangles with a pair of thieves , two deadly brothers , a volatile TV star delivers a repetitive monologue about pimping while strippers listlessly gyrate in thong underwear. This dreck with its deliberately tinny audio mix feels like a criticism of mid-to-late ’70s moviemaking: New releases are lame while quality old films are reduced to the small screen at home.

From a new “Resident Evil” reboot from the director of “Weapons” to Oscar contenders starring Mikey Madison and Tom Cruise, here are the movies we’ll be at this fall. Still, it’s hard to tell if the screenplay agrees. Tarantino tends to profess more respect for tawdry schlock than “Star Wars,” which, Debicki’s snooty Karen Crosby groans, is merely a “technically superior ‘Flash Gordon.

” But Fincher got his foot in the door working for Industrial Light & Magic on “Return of the Jedi. ” He’s no nostalgist — he’s a futurist, a technophile — and this muddled opening sequence sums up the mismatch of smushing these two auteurs together. Tarantino adores this town, especially when he can hail performers and craftspeople giving A-worthy effort to B- and C-list material.

His vigilance for talent is energizing and here includes an ode to the character actorin a cigarette commercial might seem like an insult, but it’s lovely to see her get to experience a starlet’s complete life cycle from ingenue to has-been. And when Tarantino himself narrates the career trajectory of Caan’s Charlie Peters from TV guest star to prime-time leading man, his voice soars with the same enthusiasm that once motivated him to write five unfilmed episodes of Rick’s cowboy show “Bounty Law” just because.

But Fincher doesn’t seem to have much affection for this era’s humble entertainment. He does take the opportunity to nod atto do their own meaty, marvelous riffs on cliched saxophone seduction jams and just-this-side-of-corny climatic violins. It’s his first enjoyable movie in a decade and most cheerful one ever; he benefits far more from his alliance with Tarantino than vice-versa. Perhaps the script’s thesis about ’70s Hollywood was in the 60 pages Fincher claims he cut out of it.

I’d be curious to know whether it’s on purpose that when Caan’s Charlie gets all hopped up talking about erotic thrillers, his manic cadence sounds an awful lot like, well, Tarantino. But the best way this movie embodies the Tarantino ethos is letting its own bit players shine in middling material.

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Weller and Caan are fantastic in their return to feature filmmaking, and while Abdul-Mateen and Debicki have weaker lines — he’s stuck in trite roles-within-his-role; she’s trapped as an aloof object of desire — the actors have presence. Most delightfully, every one of the heavies zings, as do the even smaller roles of a pawn shop junkie , a nervous TV Nazi and a normie housewife who reveals she’s one of Cliff’s most unexpected fans.

Likewise, one thing that unites Tarantino and Fincher is their own love of Brad Pitt. Both adore the star, and andsunny, breezy camerawork does too. While the overall film is flimsy, individual scenes are a joy. Pitt’s wordless gestures almost always get a smile: sniffing his dirty T-shirts, whiffing a tennis ball, waving at Debicki’s Karen flirtatiously from a balcony.

The two times I’ve seen “The Further Mis-Adventures,” the audience laughed simply watching Pitt dial a rotary phone. I’d happily trade Cliff’s forced pursuit of Karen, whose character seems humiliated by their affair, for two straight hours of watching him tend bar with his encyclopedic recall of tiki drinks. Maybe Tarantino, Fincher and Pitt simply should have clinked margaritas and started rolling on an improvised home movie.

Who needs a satisfying plot, theme and tone when Pitt handles cocktail shakers with such panache? Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics.

Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled. ”