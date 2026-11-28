Analysis of recent review-bombing campaigns targeting Grand Theft Auto VI and a new Prime Video series, highlighting the pattern of coordinated negative user ratings for popular media releases.

Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2099 has officially become the target of a widespread review-bombing campaign on Rotten Tomatoes. The new series is currently struggling with a 53% audience score on the aggregator website, a figure that stands in stark contrast to its positive critical reception. This orchestrated negativity follows a distinct pattern seen in recent high-profile entertainment controversies, where user ratings are manipulated to create a false narrative about public sentiment.

The Prime Video series features an excellent duo comprising Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh. Critics have praised their performances as solidly reinforcing the show, which is set in a future Los Angeles. In the plot, Schafer plays Cora, a master of disguise, who partners with Yeoh's character Olwen to secure her brother's future. Together they navigate personal struggles while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the city's fragile resurgence.

Also read Scientists Use ‘Grand Theft Auto’ to Model the Effects of Climate Change

This incident marks the third major instance of review-bombing targeting major entertainment releases this year. It follows the drastic drop in user ratings for Grand Theft Auto VI on Metacritic. That video game maintained a near-perfect critics score of 99 while its user score languished at a mere 5.7. The massive discrepancy suggests that a specific segment of the public deliberately attacked the title, inflating the volume of one-star reviews regardless of the game's actual quality.

Just weeks before the Grand Theft Auto VI controversy, Indian users review-bombed the movie Godzilla Minus Zero. The backlash occurred because the film was initially scheduled to open in theaters alongside Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Some audiences felt that sharing a release window would threaten the box office performance of their preferred film. The movie was eventually pushed back by a few weeks, giving Ramayana a clear runway, yet the negative reviews remained entrenched.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The majority of complaints directed at Blade Runner 2099 are specifically targeted at Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, and Luisa. This targeted hostility aligns with a broader trend of orchestrated negativity directed at films, shows, or video games when they involve people from minority communities. Orchestrated campaigns frequently target content that features diverse casts or creators from underrepresented groups, aiming to derail their commercial and critical success through coordinated online attacks.

Some of the most infamous examples of this trend include the all-female Ghostbusters reboot from a decade ago and the Star Wars series The Acolyte. Review-bombing campaigns are more often than not directed at science fiction and fantasy content. These two genres tend to attract passionate and defensive fans who may feel protective of established lore or franchise identities.

The Blade Runner 2099 backlash demonstrates how user ratings can be manipulated to overshadow professional criticism. The show is currently challenging The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for the number-one spot on Prime Video charts. However, the coordinated negative reviews challenge the holdover hit and complicate the metrics for how consumers evaluate media before making viewing decisions.

These incidents highlight the growing disconnect between professional criticism and audience perception driven by online coordination. The Grand Theft Auto VI score drop, the Godzilla Minus Zero controversy, and the Blade Runner 2099 backlash all demonstrate how user ratings can be weaponized. This trend continues to complicate how consumers evaluate media before making viewing or purchasing decisions in an increasingly polarized digital landscape.