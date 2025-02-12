Reverse: Naver VIBE Audio Movie Gets Star-Studded Drama Adaptation

The popular Naver VIBE audio movie 'Reverse' is being adapted into a drama series with a talented cast. The story follows Myo Jin and Jun Ho as they uncover the truth behind a mysterious villa explosion.

Outrun Brothers Pictures has announced the production of a drama adaptation of the popular Naver VIBE audio movie, ' Reverse .' The audio movie, released in 2022, captivated listeners with its gripping mystery thriller narrative and powerful voice acting performances. ' Reverse ' tells the story of Myo Jin, who loses her memory after a mysterious villa explosion, and her devoted fiancé, Jun Ho, who is the heir to the Seogwang Group. Together, they unravel the shocking truth behind the explosion.

The drama adaptation boasts a star-studded cast, promising to deliver an even more captivating experience. Seo Ji Hye, known for her impressive acting skills, will portray Myo Jin. Go Soo, recognized for his commanding presence, will take on the role of Jun Ho. Kim Jae Kyung will play Hee Soo, and Im Won Hee, who also appeared in the audio movie, will reprise his role as Sang Ho. The ensemble cast is further strengthened by talented actors like Shin Hyun Soo, Jo Jae Yun, and Kim Min Seok, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative





