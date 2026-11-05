Reverse Holo Rayquaza PSA 10 Sells for $384,000 at Fanatics Auction

A rare 2005 reverse holo Rayquaza graded PSA 10 sold for $384,000 on November 2. This sale marks a 10,000% increase from its 2024 price.

A 2005 reverse holo Rayquaza card has shattered market expectations by selling for $384,000 during a Fanatics Collect auction on November 2. The specific example achieved a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade, representing an unprecedented financial leap for the Sky High Pokémon set. This transaction establishes a new benchmark in the trading card industry, far exceeding previous high-value sales.

Historical Price Comparison and Market Shift

The most striking aspect of this sale is the dramatic appreciation in value over a short period. A comparable PSA 10 reverse holo Rayquaza sold for just $3,720 in June 2024. The recent auction result represents an increase of more than 10,000 percent compared to that earlier transaction. This means the card gained approximately $380,280 in value in less than two and a half years.

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Such percentage gains are exceptionally rare in the collectibles market, particularly for items that do not carry the Gold Star designation. Even many highly coveted Wizards of the Coast-era holos and EX-era Gold Stars struggle to match this rate of growth. The historical comparison highlights how quickly the secondary market can reprice scarce assets when demand outstrips supply significantly.

Extreme Scarcity Drives Premium Pricing

The primary driver behind this extraordinary valuation is the extreme scarcity of high-grade examples. Population reports indicate that only five PSA 10 copies of this particular reverse holo Rayquaza exist worldwide. This limited availability creates a substantial premium for collectors seeking the finest surviving specimens. The regular holo version of this same Rayquaza boasts a considerably larger PSA 10 population, making it far more accessible.

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Older reverse holos are notoriously difficult to preserve in flawless condition due to surface scratches and print lines. The rarity of finding one without these imperfections explains why collectors pay such steep prices for certified Gem Mint examples. With only five known cards in this top tier, competition among deep-pocketed bidders becomes inevitable.

Card Details and Artistic Significance

Illustrated by Kouki Saitou, the card depicts the enormous green Legendary Pokémon lunging forward against a violet-hued backdrop. The reverse holo treatment features distinct logos emblazoned across the artwork, showcasing the era's unusual holographic designs. Although the card possesses only 80 HP and attacks like Dragon Dance and Dragon Claw, its aesthetic appeal remains strong.

Collectors are not purchasing this slabbed card for gameplay purposes but rather for its investment potential and visual beauty. The card is identified as Rayquaza #9/106 in the Sky High expansion. Its status as a legendary creature adds to its desirability among fans who appreciate the lore surrounding the Sky High set.

Upcoming Expansions and Future Outlook

The timing of this record-breaking sale coincides with anticipation for future releases in the trading card game. An upcoming expansion announced on November 6 will feature Mega Rayquaza for the first time since 2015. While this new release might seem unrelated, it keeps the Sky High Pokémon in the public eye.

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The impending arrival of new content does not dampen enthusiasm for older versions of the character. Instead, it reinforces the long-term value of classic cards featuring iconic creatures. However, there is no guarantee that the next example will command a similar sum. The combination of a population of just five PSA 10 copies and intense bidder interest produced these extraordinary results.