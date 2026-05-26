Reverend Richard Coles confesses to secretly burying pet ashes in coffins

The Reverend Richard Coles has confessed to secretly burying pet ashes in coffins, justifying his breach of burial laws with the idea that there is a "wideness to God's mercy". According to Coles, he would often visit undertakers and ask if the deceased's coffin had been screwed down before slipping an urn containing an animal's remains next to their owner.

The Reverend Richard Coles has confessed to 'breaking the law' by secretly burying pet ashes in coffins, justifying his breach of burial laws with the idea that there is a "wideness to God's mercy".

According to Coles, who claims to have carried out the final wishes of parishioners during his 11-year ministry at St Mary the Virgin in Finedon, Northamptonshire, he would often visit undertakers and ask if the deceased's coffin had been screwed down. Using this opportunity to slip in an urn containing an animal's remains, Coles would claim distraction by looking at a nearby object, such as a bird.

By doing so, the ashes of banished pets could be laid to rest alongside their owners





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Reverend Richard Coles Pet Burial Secret Burial Animal Remains Mercy Christianity Undertakers

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