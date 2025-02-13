Revenge is a Dish Best Served with a Side of Bugs: Animal Shelters Offer Hilarious Valentine's Day Fundraisers for the Heartbroken

Animal shelters and zoos across the US are offering a unique way for heartbroken individuals to find solace this Valentine's Day: naming cockroaches, rodents, or even feral cats after their exes. These darkly humorous fundraisers provide catharsis and support a good cause.

For those whose Valentine's Day heartstrings have been brutally cut, animal shelters and zoos across the country are offering a unique brand of cathartic revenge. This year, instead of sending chocolates and flowers, many heartbroken individuals are finding solace in naming pests after their exes.

The trend has gained traction on social media, with organizations encouraging donations in exchange for the honor of bestowing a not-so-romantic moniker upon a cockroach, rodent, or even a feral cat. The Minnesota Zoo's campaign, which allows donors to name a bug after a friend or foe, has attracted participants from around the globe. Teri Scott of Poulsbo, Washington, shared how she was inundated with social media posts promoting these anti-love campaigns, including naming a hissing cockroach after a former partner. While she found the idea amusing, Scott confessed she couldn't bring herself to inflict such a fate upon a particularly tenacious pest, fearing it might foreshadow an unsettlingly persistent presence of her ex in her life





