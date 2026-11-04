Revel Seattle Closing Dec 20 After 16 Years in Fremont

Fremont's Korean-inspired Revel restaurant closes Dec 20 after 16 years. Owners Yang and Chirchi share final menu details and emotional farewell to Seattle diners.

Revel, the popular Korean-inspired restaurant located in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood, will cease operations on December 20. The establishment has served the local community for 16 years, becoming a staple for diners seeking authentic and innovative Asian cuisine in the Pacific Northwest.

Revel Closure Date and Final Menu Offerings

Owners Yang and Chirchi announced the permanent shutdown of the restaurant through a heartfelt social media post released on Monday. The message invited patrons to visit the location one last time before the doors close for the final time on December 20. The menu will feature a selection of old classics that have defined the restaurant's tenure, including the corned lamb salad and Dungeness crab noodles.

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The farewell post emphasized the deep emotional connection the owners have with their business. Yang and Chirchi described the experience of letting go as devastating, comparing the restaurant to a child they had birthed and raised. They explained that a restaurant lives inside the hands, recipes, and raw energy poured into every single shift by the staff and management.

For customers wishing to experience the culture and atmosphere of Revel before it closes, the restaurant is situated at 401 N 36th Street in Fremont. The specific address provides clear guidance for locals and tourists planning their final visit to this long-standing culinary institution in Seattle.

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Owner Sentiments and Community Response

The announcement from Yang and Chirchi resonated deeply with the Seattle dining community. The Facebook post documenting the closure drew numerous comments from fans sharing their personal memories of dining at Revel. These interactions highlighted the respect and admiration customers have for the unique cuisine and the overall experience provided over the last decade and a half.

The emotional weight of the closure was a central theme in the owners' statement. They acknowledged that restaurant closures are often framed as sad endings, which they admitted was completely honest. The sentiment expressed by Yang and Chirchi was not just about shutting down a business, but about watching something they nurtured for years depart forever.

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported on the details of the closure, noting the significance of the 16-year run in a competitive market. The coverage underscored the rarity of such longevity for independent restaurants in major urban centers like Seattle.

Future Projects and Legacy

While the current chapter of Revel is ending, Yang and Chirchi indicated that a new project is following in the near future. They mentioned this on social media but did not elaborate further on the specifics of the upcoming venture. This hint suggests that the owners remain active in the hospitality industry, though their immediate focus remains on concluding operations at the Fremont location.

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The departure of Revel marks the end of an era for Seattle's dining scene. For 16 years, the restaurant has been a go-to destination for those interested in Korean-inspired dishes. The final weeks leading up to December 20 will likely see a surge in reservations as fans rush to taste the corned lamb salad and Dungeness crab noodles one last time.

The legacy of Revel will be remembered through the memories of its patrons and the impact it had on the Fremont neighborhood. The emotional farewell from Yang and Chirchi serves as a testament to the personal investment required to run a successful restaurant. Their story highlights the passion and dedication that define the local culinary landscape.

As December 20 approaches, the community is invited to pay their respects and enjoy the final servings. The closure represents not just a business decision, but a significant cultural shift in a neighborhood known for its vibrant and diverse food scene. The upcoming weeks will be a time of reflection for both the owners and the loyal customers who have supported Revel through the years.