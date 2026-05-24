Revamp Your Home with These Easy DIY Projects

Six easy-to-follow DIY projects to make your home look and feel fresh.

Switch out your curtains Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more For an instant spring switch-up, swap heavy drapes for something lighter, such as white muslin (see below).

There's a wide selection starting from just £5.50 per metre at theclothshop.net – ideal for draping loosely over a simple curtain pole and bringing an airy feel to any room. Thanks to its tight weave, muslin frays slowly, so you can either leave the edges raw for a relaxed look or hem them for a more tailored finish. Flatweave rug by arumfellow.com. For a similar sofa and chairs, try castlery.com.

Dye your bedlinen Bored of seeing the same sheets on rotation? Just change their colour. Dylon sells a selection of shades ranging from Jeans Blue through to Peony Pink (£9.99, dylon.co.uk). Remember to add salt to the wash load if it is not included in the packet, and run an empty hot wash afterwards to make sure all the dye has been removed from the drum.

If you already have colourful bed linen but would prefer white, Dylon also sells a Pre-Dye so you can strip away strong colour before dying your sheets white (£7.99, amazon.co.uk). Dylon Machine Dye Pod £9 Navy Blue Was £9.99 Shop Dylon Machine Dye Pod £9.95 Peony Pink Shop Give the front door a glow-up Spring is the perfect time to give your front door some TLC.

Alongside a fresh coat of paint, swapping out tired hardware such as the door handles and letterbox will make all the difference. We love the antique brass designs from corston.com, with sprung handles starting at £99.60. For a more budget-friendly update, wickes.co.uk offers brass letterboxes from £20.

Corston Door Handle £99.60 Shop Wickes Brass Letter Plate £20 Shop Fake reeded glass Window film is an easy way to get the look of reeded or fluted glass without the faff or cost of replacing anything. Use it to upgrade plain glass doors or cabinets, or apply to the lower half of windows for added privacy without losing light.

First, clean the glass thoroughly, then measure and cut the film, leaving a slight overlap. Mist the surface with water, apply the film and smooth out any bubbles with a piece of card.

Finally, trim the edges neatly with a sharp blade for a clean finish. Try the reeded glass film at £51 for 1.5m at purlfrost.com. Pulforst Reeded Glass Film From £2.50 Shop Reeded Glass Window Film £6.79 Was £9.99 Shop Regrout, don’t retile Before you commit to the cost and chaos of new tiles, try refreshing what you already have (see right). A grout pen is a speedy way to brighten tired lines and make tiles look like new.

B&Q sells a pack of two white grout pens for £9.99 at diy.com. If you fancy something a little more colourful, Rust-Oleum offers grout paints in 100 shades at £12.99 for 250ml at rustoleumcolours.co.uk. These can be applied directly to the wall with a paintbrush. Start by giving the grout a thorough clean to remove any dirt, grease or mildew, then let it dry.

Work in small sections for better control and wipe away any excess from the tiles with a damp cloth before it sets. Once the first coat has dried, go back over any patchy areas for an even finish. Set of 2 Tile Grout Pens £9.99 Shop Rust-oleum Bathroom Grout Paint £13.99 Anthracite Shop Rust-Oleum Bathroom Grout Paint £13.99 Pink Champagne Shop For similar wall tiles try toppstiles.co.uk. Upper wall painted in Hay Bale by claybrookstudio.co





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