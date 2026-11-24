Rev Run headlines the 2026 Afterglow Miami fundraiser for CORE on Dec. 3, supporting disaster relief in Jamaica, Haiti, and Venezuela with Stella Jean receiving the Global Heritage & Impact Award.

Rev Run will headline the 2026 Afterglow Miami fundraiser for disaster relief organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) on Dec. 3 at the Delano Miami Beach.

Core Disaster Relief Mission and Impact

The event supports CORE's disaster relief efforts and long-term recovery initiatives around the world. These efforts include responding to devastating L.A. wildfires and Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica in 2025. The organization also aids recovery from this year's twin earthquakes in Venezuela. Additional funds will support rebuilding in Haiti, Syria, Sudan, and the U.S.

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Proceeds from Afterglow Miami will directly fund home repairs. They will also provide financial assistance for long-term rebuilding efforts in the affected regions. CORE is releasing a limited number of event tickets for public attendance.

Stella Jean Award and Event Leadership

Core CEO and co-founder Ann Lee announced that the night's programming will feature the presentation of the inaugural Global Heritage & Impact Award. Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean will receive this honor for her contributions as a global citizen. Lee stated that hosting the event in Miami is a full-circle moment given CORE's origins in Haiti and Miami's large Haitian community.

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The host committee for the gathering includes Alex Gartenfeld, Ben Pundole, Bobby Kim, Brad Pitt, Craig Robins, Dakota Johnson, Garcelle Beauvais, Jennifer Stockman, Jon Davidson, Lauren Taschen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Marita Stavrou, Mathew Rosengart, Rachael Barrett, Rembrandt Flores, Simon de Pury, Thaddaeus Ropac, and Ximena Caminos.

Rev Run Performance and Statement

Rev Run, a 2009 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will provide a headlining set for the fundraiser. He emphasized the power of music to unite people for charitable causes. He described the individuals benefiting from the event as families who have lost everything and are fighting to rebuild.

Core was co-founded by actor Sean Penn and Ann Lee. Lee expressed gratitude to Rev Run and all partners for coming together to uplift the communities supported by the organization. The evening will also feature sets from DJ Ruckus and DJ/producer Mia Moretti.

Live Auction and Event Details

The programming includes a live auction with a curated collection of art, luxury experiences, and designer goods. These items are intended to raise additional funds for the disaster relief initiatives. The event serves as a critical mechanism for mobilizing resources for global recovery efforts.