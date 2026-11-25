Defrocked vicar Johnny Douglas has wed Helen Ford, a parishioner 16 years his junior, just weeks after a tribunal ended his ministry for inappropriate conduct.

Reverend Dr Johnny Douglas, aged 51, has entered into a third marriage with Helen Ford, a 35-year-old parishioner, marking a significant personal development following his recent expulsion from the clergy.

The newlywed couple celebrated their union in Budapest immediately after the ceremony, signaling a swift transition from his suspended clerical status to domestic life with his younger bride.

Also read Rev Dr Johnny Douglas Receives Lifetime Ban for Clerical Misconduct

Tribunal Verdict Ends Clerical Career

Reverend Dr Johnny Douglas was officially defrocked this week after a church tribunal determined that he engaged in a secret, manipulative, and dishonest relationship with a vulnerable woman who had approached him for spiritual guidance.

The tribunal concluded that the relationship lasted for 20 months and resulted in a sexual encounter on a rocking chair, which constituted a serious breach of clerical conduct and ethical standards expected of a vicar.

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Although the primary affair ended when the first mistress discovered he was also involved with another woman under his desk, the cumulative evidence led to his immediate removal from ministry duties within the Diocese of Rochester.

Personal History and Previous Marriages

Reverend Dr Johnny Douglas previously married Hannah Robinson in July 1997 in Salford, Greater Manchester, but the union lasted only a few years before they divorced, with Robinson continuing to reside in Manchester where she teaches languages.

His second marriage was to Julie King in the early 2000s, shortly after his first divorce, and the couple had two children who are now 25 and 24 years old; their marriage unraveled during the seven years he served in Swanley Village.

Julie King moved out of their home, The Vicarage, when the relationship deteriorated, and Douglas subsequently lived there alone until he was forced to leave suddenly without notifying neighbors or colleagues amid the escalating scandal.

Community Shock and Congregation Reactions

Parishioners at St Peter's Church in Hextable and St Paul's Church in Swanley Village expressed profound shock at the revelations, having previously described Douglas as bright, bubbly, and a fruitful minister who helped many come to faith.

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One local resident highlighted his positive contributions, including the establishment of a popular community cafe at St Peter's Church, while noting that the congregation was completely unaware of the inappropriate relationships that developed behind closed doors.

The sudden departure of Douglas from his role has left the community grappling with the disparity between his public persona as a community leader and the private conduct that ultimately led to his suspension and subsequent defrocking.

Post-Suspension Activities and New Residence

Following his divorce from Julie King at the beginning of 2024 and his suspension by the Diocese of Rochester, Douglas quickly began a new relationship that culminated in his marriage to Helen Ford by November of that same year.

He announced the wedding on Facebook, describing Helen as a continued blessing and an unexpected gift, and the couple has since relocated to Swanley, Kent, effectively moving away from the vicarage tied to his former professional position.

Neighbors reported that Douglas conducted a midnight flit shortly after the scandal broke, leaving the property empty and vanishing from public view until his marriage to Ford was confirmed, leaving local residents to piece together the timeline of events.