The Bishop of Rochester and church tribunal impose a lifetime prohibition on Rev Dr Johnny Douglas following findings of coercive control and inappropriate conduct with a parishioner at St Paul's Swanley.

A church tribunal has imposed a lifetime prohibition on Rev Dr Johnny Douglas, the former vicar of St Paul's Swanley in Kent, following a comprehensive investigation into his professional conduct and personal behavior. The decision marks the end of a turbulent period for the parish, which has been without leadership for the last two years while authorities reviewed the serious allegations against the clergyman.

Details of the Life Ban Proceedings

The Lifetime Prohibition Order, which is reserved for the most severe cases of misconduct, was handed down after the tribunal determined that Douglas's actions met the threshold for behavior that any ordinary member of the public would classify as serious misconduct by a priest. This specific penalty removes the clergyman's license to practice ministry permanently, ensuring he cannot hold any ecclesiastical office again.

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Rev Dr Johnny Douglas, aged fifty-one, was initially suspended from his position by the Bishop of Rochester in the aftermath of these revelations. The suspension was accompanied by urgent directives issued to the congregation, advising parishioners to maintain no contact with the former vicar. The tribunal's final ruling confirms that his removal from the clergy is total and irreversible.

Tribunal Finds Coercive Control and Misconduct

The judicial process, which examined events spanning several years, identified two primary counts of misconduct involving different individuals. The first count concerned Douglas's treatment of his wife, Julie Douglas, with the tribunal finding evidence of coercive and controlling behavior during their marriage. Witnesses testified that he frequently shouted at her in an abusive manner, creating an environment of fear and instability within their home.

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Furthermore, the tribunal uncovered that Douglas engaged in emotional and financial abuse against his spouse. This included filing vexatious and baseless complaints about Julie to her employer and to a charity where she served as a trustee. These actions were designed to damage her professional reputation and financial standing, contributing significantly to the breakdown of their marital relationship.

The second count of misconduct involved an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable parishioner, referred to in legal documents as XY. The tribunal found that Douglas took advantage of her trust when she sought spiritual support from him. He used a manipulative and dishonest approach to establish an intimate connection that violated the ethical boundaries expected of a clergyman.

Specific Allegations Regarding Intimate Conduct

Evidence presented to the tribunal detailed a sexual encounter that took place on a rocking chair, an event that the parishioner XY described with the phrase rocking chair togetherness. She characterized the experience as very beautiful and delicious, indicating a level of emotional entanglement that the tribunal viewed as highly inappropriate given their professional relationship.

XY, who came to Douglas for spiritual guidance, eventually grew suspicious that he was involved with another woman. Upon confronting him at his office in St Paul's Swanley, she discovered a love rival hiding underneath a desk. This discovery shattered the secrecy Douglas had maintained and exposed the extent of his duplicity to the woman he was allegedly seeing secretly.

During the proceedings, Douglas denied any sexual intimacy with XY. He attempted to explain that messages exchanged between them referred only to sitting together at a party. However, the tribunal rejected these defenses, noting the pattern of secretive and manipulative behavior that characterized their interactions over a period from April 2022 to December 2023.

Impact on Parishioners and Community Trust

The consequences of these actions have been devastating for those involved in Douglas's life. XY testified that the impact of his behavior was significant, leading her to leave the church and the community in Hextable. She reported that she was unable to explain her departure to others, as Douglas had insisted on keeping the relationship a strict secret.

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This isolation caused XY to lose a number of friends and resulted in severe psychological distress. She described becoming extremely anxious and losing a significant amount of weight. Friends, family, and colleagues all noticed that she was severely impacted by something, yet she had no one to confide in or seek help from due to the secrecy enforced by Douglas.

Julie Douglas also shared her profound suffering, stating that the breakdown of the marriage affected every aspect of her life. She lost her husband, her home, her role as a clergy spouse, and the church community in which she had lived and served for many years. The repeated attacks on her character, integrity, and professional standing caused her immense pain and a loss of security.

Career Timeline and Final Resolution

Despite the personal turmoil, the tribunal acknowledged that Rev Dr Johnny Douglas's ministry had been fruitful and effective during his tenure. He was ordained as a deacon in 2011 and as a priest in 2012. He was instated as the vicar of St Paul's Swanley in 2018, a role during which many people came to faith and the churches grew in number.

The marital crisis began to surface publicly in 2021, when stress over the relationship caused Julie's blood pressure to soar. They started living apart within their home, and by the end of that year, Julie moved out. Although she claimed to have a desire to rescue their marriage, Douglas embarked on the improper relationship with XY shortly thereafter.

After their divorce was finalized in 2024, Douglas was suspended by the church. The lifetime ban now ensures that while he may have achieved professional success in terms of congregational growth, his personal conduct has permanently disqualified him from serving in any religious capacity in the future. The parish remains in a state of transition as it recovers from this scandal.