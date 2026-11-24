A church tribunal has issued a lifetime ban to Vicar Rev Dr Johnny Douglas following findings of emotional abuse toward his wife and improper conduct with a vulnerable parishioner.

A senior church tribunal has issued a lifetime prohibition order against Rev Dr Johnny Douglas, a 51-year-old vicar previously stationed at St Paul's in Swanley, Kent. The ruling concludes a lengthy investigation into serious allegations of professional misconduct and personal abuse involving both his former spouse and a vulnerable parishioner.

Tribunal Findings Detail Coercive Behavior and Abuse

The tribunal determined that Douglas engaged in behavior that any reasonable member of the public would classify as severe misconduct by a priest. Evidence presented to the court highlighted a pattern of coercive and controlling actions directed at his wife, Julie Douglas, during their marriage. The court heard testimony that he frequently shouted at her in an abusive manner, creating a hostile environment within their home life.

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Furthermore, the tribunal found that Douglas subjected his wife to significant emotional and financial abuse. This included making vexatious complaints about her to her employer and to the charity board on which she served as a trustee. These actions were intended to undermine her professional reputation and financial stability, contributing to a breakdown in their relationship that ultimately led to a divorce finalized in 2024.

Improper Relationship with Vulnerable Parishioner XY

In addition to his conduct toward his wife, Douglas was found guilty of taking advantage of a vulnerable woman, referred to in tribunal documents as XY, who sought his spiritual support. Between April 2022 and December 2023, Douglas maintained a relationship with XY that the court characterized as manipulative, dishonest, and inappropriate. He exploited his position of authority and trust within the church community to initiate this intimate connection.

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The tribunal heard specific details regarding these encounters, including an alleged sexual incident that took place on a rocking chair at the vicarage. XY described this event as their "rocking chair togetherness," noting it as a "very beautiful and delicious" moment, despite the power imbalance inherent in their relationship. This incident occurred while Douglas was still married, adding a layer of betrayal to the misconduct findings.

Discovery of Secret Affairs and Office Confrontation

The complexity of Douglas's misconduct was further revealed when XY began to suspect he was involved with another woman. Seeking clarity, she confronted him at his office at St Paul's Swanley. During this confrontation, XY discovered another woman hiding underneath a desk in the vicar's office. This event exposed the simultaneous nature of his improper relationships and shattered the secrecy he had maintained.

Douglas attempted to deny any sexual intimacy with the second woman, arguing that messages exchanged between him and XY referred merely to sitting together at a party. However, the tribunal rejected these defenses, citing the overwhelming evidence of his deceptive behavior and the manipulative nature of his interactions with both women. The court found his denials inconsistent with the factual record presented by the accusers.

Professional Standing and Long-Term Consequences

Despite his personal conduct, the tribunal acknowledged that Douglas's ministry had been effective during his tenure. He was ordained as a deacon in 2011 and as a priest in 2012, eventually becoming the vicar of St Paul's Swanley in 2018. The court noted that his ministry was fruitful, with many people coming to faith and the churches in his care growing in number. However, this professional success did not shield him from the consequences of his personal actions.

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The Bishop of Rochester suspended Douglas shortly after the divorce proceedings concluded, instructing parishioners to have no contact with him. The parish has now been without a vicar for two years, leaving the community in a state of uncertainty. The lifetime ban prohibits him from practicing ministry, a punishment reserved for the most severe cases where public trust in the clergy cannot be restored.

Impact on Victims and Community Loss

Julie Douglas described the profound impact of the marriage breakdown on her life. She stated that she lost her husband, her home, her role as a clergy spouse, and her entire church community within a short period. The repeated attacks on her character, integrity, and professional standing caused her blood pressure to soar and forced her to live apart from Douglas within the same home before eventually moving out.

XY also testified about the severe psychological toll of the relationship. She reported losing weight, experiencing extreme anxiety, and becoming isolated from friends and family. The requirement to keep the relationship secret prevented her from seeking help or support, leading to a lasting difficulty in trusting others, particularly those in leadership positions within the faith community. She eventually left the church and the community in Hextable, unable to explain her departure to those around her.