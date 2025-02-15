Reuters Defends AP Against White House Restrictions

Reuters voiced its opposition to the White House's recent restrictions placed on media coverage, specifically targeting the Associated Press (AP) following its refusal to recognize the Trump administration's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.

Reuters on Saturday publicly expressed its disapproval of the restrictions imposed on media outlets by the White House, following the Trump administration's decision earlier this week to restrict the Associated Press's access to key locations like the Oval Office and Air Force One.

'Reuters stands with the Associated Press and other media organizations in objecting to the coverage restrictions imposed by the White House on the AP, due to the AP's independent editorial decisions,' stated Reuters. 'Reuters believes that journalists should be free to report the news reliably, independently, and without harassment or harm, wherever they are, including in the United States,' it continued.This statement comes in response to the White House's decision earlier this week to ban all Associated Press reporters from the Oval Office and Air Force One after the news agency refused to acknowledge the Trump administration's controversial decision to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich argued, 'The Associated Press continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America. This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press' commitment to misinformation.' Budowich further asserted, 'While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One.' Budowich added that the space previously occupied by the AP in the Oval Office and other restricted areas would be made available to other reporters, though AP journalists and photographers would retain their White House press credentials.The White House Correspondents Association, which represents journalists who cover the U.S. president, criticized the White House's decision, calling it 'unacceptable' and expressing solidarity with the AP. Eugene Daniels, president of the WHCA, stated earlier this week, 'The White House cannot dictate how news organizations report the news, nor should it penalize working journalists because it is unhappy with their editors' decisions.' Daniels added, 'The move by the administration to bar a reporter from The Associated Press from an official event open to news coverage today is unacceptable.' The AP, a global news organization established over a century ago in 1846, has been a longstanding member of the 13-person White House press pool responsible for regularly reporting on the President's activities.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WHITE HOUSE RESTRICTIONS MEDIA ASSOCIATED PRESS REUTERS JOURNALISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FREE SPEECH

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk, White House adviser, says OpenAI deal announced at White House is a shamElon Musk is alleging that the companies behind The Stargate Project “don’t actually have the money” for the $500 billion AI data center initiative.

Read more »

Viola Davis Stars as White House Detective in 'The White House' Mystery SeriesViola Davis leads a star-studded cast in 'The White House', a political thriller where she plays Detective Cordelia Cupp, investigating a murder during a state dinner. The series delves into the complexities of power, secrets and hidden agendas within the White House, with suspects ranging from staff to guests.

Read more »

Reuters Stands with AP Against White House Media RestrictionsReuters has voiced its support for the Associated Press (AP) following the Trump administration's decision to restrict AP reporters' access to key spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One. The White House cited AP's refusal to recognize the administration's name change of the Gulf of Mexico as the reason for the ban. Reuters condemned the restrictions, emphasizing journalists' right to report news freely and independently.

Read more »

White House Economic Advisor Defends COVID Stimulus Despite InflationJared Bernstein, Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, argues that while strong demand and COVID stimulus contributed to inflation, it was a necessary trade-off to keep the economy and labor market strong. He points to the similar inflation rates across G7 countries despite varying fiscal and monetary policies, undermining the Republican argument that stimulus was the primary cause.

Read more »

Leavitt Opens White House Briefing Room to New Media, Defends Trump's Spending CutsIn her first White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt defended President Trump's plan to slash federal spending and his efforts to deport undocumented immigrants. Leavitt, the youngest person to hold the press secretary position, also announced a shift in the White House's approach to press operations, inviting independent and new media journalists to the briefing room.

Read more »

White House Defends Trump's Firing of Inspectors GeneralWhite House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended President Trump's firing of at least 17 Inspectors General, asserting the legality of the dismissals and confidence in their ability to withstand any court challenges. Leavitt argued that Trump acted within his executive authority and cited a 2020 Supreme Court ruling to support the administration's position. The firings have drawn criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who argue that the independent watchdogs were crucial for identifying and addressing government waste, fraud, and misconduct.

Read more »