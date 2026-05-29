Reusable water bottles can contain bacteria and mould despite regular cleaning, with 70% of drinkware containing unsafe levels of bacteria. CleanKind has created a non-toxic cleaning powder that removes 99.9% of bacteria and is easy to use.

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It's very likely you own a reusable water bottle and if you do, there's bad news: it can contain bacteria and mould, even after you think you've washed it thoroughly. Whether you have a sports bottle you take to the gym, a Stanley for work or your kids go to school or daycare with a bottle daily, it can be hard to find time to clean around the straw, lid or rim of a water bottle.

Even with a good scrubbing or run through the dishwasher, studies show that 70 per cent of drinkware contains unsafe levels of bacteria. This can create a breeding ground for things like E.coli, mould and bad smells, which is the last thing you want to be consuming.

And it's easy to forget to clean a bottle thoroughly - sometimes you might just think it needs a rinse rather than a scrub, or you're in a rush on the way out the door. If you tend to leave your bottle lying around, perhaps sat at work overnight or in the car, bacteria that's invisible to the naked eye can quickly start forming on the inside of the bottle.

Luckily, Australian brand CleanKind has created an affordable, easy to use solution for this problem that takes almost no time to use. CleanKind's bottle cleaning powder is non-toxic and simple to use, killing up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria inside your drink bottles. The brand has created a non-toxic cleaning powder specifically designed to remove bacteria from reusable water bottles, and it's much more effective than your dishwasher.

It removes 99.9 per cent of bacteria and is non-toxic and natural, meaning it's completely safe to use in something you're drinking from everyday. The powder also removes stains and odours, and it takes just one scoop to clean a bottle with a straightforward method. Simply take one teaspoon of the CleanKind powder, put it into your reusable drinkware and add hot water.

Give it a gentle shake, open the lid to release pressure and then let it soak for 60 seconds, before rinsing thoroughly - and that's all it takes for a clean bottle. Smaller sachets of the cleaning powder are perfect for on the go to take to work or the gym. If you're using it regularly, the 500g bag of powder provides around 100 bottle washes, which works out to less than 40 cents per wash.

The larger bag is also ideal for storing at home so you're able to clean everyone's bottles regularly - for little ones who take a bottle to school or daycare each day, grime can build up quickly, making cleaning their bottle often extra important. For those who are focused on non-toxic living, the brand's pretty blue aluminium storage tin is also perfect for storing your powder at home to avoid plastic containers.

The brand even has individual sachets available in packs of five or 10, allowing you to pop one in your bag to use if you need to clean your bottle at work or elsewhere. You can learn more about CleanKind and shop the powder here. Drinkware Cleaning Powder (500g) CleanKind is a natural powder that works where soap and dishwashers can't, delivering a gentle, effective clean.

Simply add to your bottle, fill with hot water, gently shake and then soak for 60 seconds. $39.95 Shop. Drinkware Cleaning Powder (5 Sachets) Perfect for travel or everyday use, each 10g sachet provides at least two washes for your most-used bottles and drinkware. Compact and convenient, they slip easily into a gym bag, nappy bag, or carry-on. $9.95 Shop.





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