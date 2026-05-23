Reunion Hopes for 'Kingdom' Cast

The cast of the TV show 'Kingdom' is considering a reunion, with the possibility of finishing an eight-episode run. The show, which aired from 2014 to 2017, followed a retired MMA fighter trying to keep his mixed martial arts gym afloat while managing the volatile lives and personal demons of his sons and his fighters.

"What would it take to get me to do another to do more Kingdom ? It would take a phone call," Lauria, 43, exclusively told "Give me six weeks to try and get the six-pack back," he joked.

"I’m older than when we started. That was in 2014 so 12 years have gone by. But as far as I can tell, everybody's still in shape and everybody is still very active. We could pull it off in a heartbeat.

"We're all familiar with the internet boyfriends -- you have your Glen Powells, Jacob Elordis, Timothée Chalamets and beyond -- but Us Weekly has our eyes on a more underground group of swoon-worthy rising stars. They may not always have the lead role, be the team captains or have millions of Instagram followers, but something, which aired from 2014 to 2017, was a gritty drama that followed a retired MMA fighter trying to keep his mixed martial arts gym afloat while managing the volatile lives and personal demons of his sons and his fighters.

In addition to Lauria, the series starred Byron Balasco, who's now part of the CBS and Paramount family because he's writing on one of the NCIS shows.

"We kind of mumbled about a reunion and it doesn't seem like anybody's against it. It was one of the highlights of all of our careers -- in terms of the experience we had.

"Byron Balasco and Jonathan Tucker and I were just on a three-way," Grillo shared in September 2025 "We were trying to figure out how we could possibly -- I'm not kidding -- put it together. " The trio are looking to "come up with some ideas" and "get the band back together" to "see if we could finish an eight-episode run," Grillo teased. "We actually talked about that.

"From sitcoms and game shows to dramas and cartoons, the list of TV reboots and revivals is a long one. Waiting to Exhale and Conan the Barbarian are both films being made into TV shows, while Gilmore Girls was transformed into four seasons for its Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which "Boone is embracing Edgewater for all that it is," he noted.

"That's been the central journey for Boone, and I think that's also what allowed him to really explore internally and confront his feelings for Mickey. Because normally, that would be a hard line for him not to cross.

"He continued: "But then there's a more human side to all of this. It matters because he'd seen Mickey time and time again take a human approach with people and have it bear fruit. That contributed in large part to Boone confronting his feelings about Mickey -- only to get shot down.

"Luria is holding out hope that the audience will learn even more about Boone in season 2, saying, "He kept a lot of things close to the vest -- including a secret wife. I'd love to get into more about who this dude is.

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Kingdom TV Show Reunion Cast Byron Balasco Jonathan Tucker Kyle Busch Britney Spears 911 Call Arrest Video

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