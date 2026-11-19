The Oscar-nominated director discusses his mob-focused JFK thriller ahead of its screening with a live Q&A at the theater where Oswald was arrested.

The Oscar-nominated director discusses his mob-focused JFK thriller ahead of its screening with a live Q&A at the theater where Oswald was arrested. Jefferson White’s Lee Harvey Oswald is marched through"November 1963" with the same trapped, overexposed dread that still hangs over Dallas historyFrom the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.and hauled Lee Harvey Oswald out of his seat while a war picture flickered across the screen. Sixty-three years later, on the eve of that anniversary, the same screen will show the arrest again. This time, it’s part of the program.

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That’s the wow factor behind Saturday’s screening of “November 1963,” the new thriller from Roland Joffé, the two-time Oscar-nominated director of “The Killing Fields” and “The Mission. ” The film stars John Travolta as Chicago Outfit operator Johnny Roselli, Dermot Mulroney as hitman Chuckie Nicoletti, Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby, and Jefferson White, of “Yellowstone” fame, as Oswald. Joffé will stay for a live Q&A afterward, and he knows exactly what kind of room he’ll be standing in.

“The buildings in Dallas carry a memory in exactly the same way as the images that we use,” Joffé tells us. “Those reflected images, even Zapruder’s shot, which we use, the moment of Kennedy’s death, they are like ghosts to us in a way. But they were real. ”The less said about Dallas, the better?

‘Wild Horse Nine’ nods to the cityLet’s get the obvious out of the way. Hollywood has been circling Dealey Plaza for decades. Oliver Stone gave us a New Orleans prosecutor chasing the truth after the fact in “JFK. ” “Parkland” stayed with the doctors, nurses and agents who caught the tragedy in their hands.

“November 1963” takes a different route through the same streets. It heads straight into the back rooms. Over roughly 48 hours, the film tracks the Chicago Outfit’s alleged grudge against the Kennedys. The story goes that Joe Kennedy — JFK’s father — struck a deal to help win the 1960 election, and then Bobby Kennedy — JFK’s brother and attorney general — launched a war on organized crime.

In the film’s telling, the mob sends Roselli and Nicoletti to Dallas to fix the problem and hang it on a nervous ex-Marine who figures out, far too late, that he’s been cast in someone else’s story. The mobsters have their own way of describing it.

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“That wasn’t politics,” one says. “That was business. ” Another calls it betrayal.

Meanwhile, holes keep getting dug, some literal and some not. And in one of the film’s darkest jokes, the killers argue over routes and getaway logistics while a Marilyn Monroe-dressed character dances to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in the background. Kennedy mythology rarely gets a needle drop that pointed. Watch “November 1963” closely and you’ll notice that much of the action reaches you secondhand.

It glints off a pair of sunglasses, slides across a rearview mirror, ripples in a puddle, or hides in a storefront window. Joffé says that’s the whole point.

“Collusion you only see in reflection,” he explains. “You catch a glimpse of it. Two people met. We don’t know quite what that meeting meant, but then another two people met, and somehow there are these linkages.

But they are ephemeral, extremely difficult to work out how they fit together. ”. You don’t get a tidy flowchart with red string. You get fragments, glances and half-seen handshakes, the same way anyone who’s spent a late night down a JFK rabbit hole has experienced the case.

“But those reflections, ephemera as they are, are the way we see the truth,” Joffé says. “So, oddly enough, you can only catch the truth in the odd moments that it’s reflected. And I wanted to feel that viscerally. ” Some shots push that idea further, framing the shooters from far off so the camera itself seems to peer down a rifle scope.

It’s an uneasy place to sit, and that discomfort feels deliberate. Joffé also lets the real 1963 bleed into his fiction. Live radio crackles through the motorcade sequence. Updates from Parkland Hospital land like punches.

And when Oswald shouts to reporters that he’s “just a patsy,” it’s the actual historical recording, folded into the scene.

“We took the stock footage and blended it into the movie in a way that means you know it’s real, but you’re not watching a documentary,” Joffé says. “And in a sense, the ghost of the past comes so close to us, we share it. We share a link with the past that I think is really powerful and really beautiful. ” That blend gives the film an odd, haunted texture.

The actors play out the drama, and then the real voices cut through like someone opening a door to 1963. Carlyle’s Ruby, gasping through panic and staring down his own fate, sits right next to the genuine chaos of a Dallas police basement on live TV. John Travolta’s Johnny Roselli takes aim in “November 1963,” where Roland Joffé’s version of Dallas history is less civic myth than mob business.

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For all its mob muscle, Joffé doesn’t see “November 1963” as a simple whodunit. He sees it as something closer to a study of people, which won’t surprise anyone who remembers the moral weight of “The Killing Fields. ” “What’s history? History is about the conflict between a hammer and an anvil,” Joffé says.

“But the hammer is human beings, and the anvil is human beings as well. So, it’s about the way human beings interact with each other, often with difficulty, often with passion, often with anger, often with love, because we are fundamentally the same and battling the same issues and the same unconscious drives. ” That’s a humane lens for a film packed with men threatening to bury each other. Nobody here is a cartoon version of their charachter, either.

Travolta’s Roselli is charming until he isn’t. Mulroney’s Nicoletti is a professional with a conscience he’d rather ignore. And White’s Oswald, asking “Who is driving me? ” before anyone will give him a straight answer, plays less like a villain a more like a man realizing the floor is gone.

Which brings us back to Oak Cliff, to those red seats and that marquee on Jefferson Boulevard. Joffé knows Saturday won’t feel like just another special screening.

“I think sitting in a building where these events happen, one’s going to be feeling, ‘my God, we’re part of a process,'” he says. “History doesn’t stop when we’re born. It goes on. And it creates a world in which we’re part of.

” “It’s a shared way of thinking,” he says.

“It’s a shared connection we have to our past. And it’s also going to be a connection to our future, because we can sit there and say, ‘Wow, if this happened then, could it happen now, and might it happen in the future? And what are the things that make it happen? And the only things that would make it happen would be who human beings are.

'” That’s a heavy question to carry out to the parking lot. But few rooms on Earth are better suited for it. On Saturday night, Dallas gets to watch its most painful afternoon play out in the very place where part of it ended, with the director right there to talk it through. You won’t just be watching history, because for a couple of hours, you’ll be sitting inside of it.

“November 1963” screens Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8:30 p.m. at the Texas Theatre , followed by a live Q&A with director Roland Joffé. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. has been a journalist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2010. He has contributed to several media outlets, including 92.1 KTFW, the. As a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, he is actively involved in media critique.