Returning Alabama Rep.-elect Jerry Carl shares lessons from the Pelosi-era House minority, urges GOP unity under Jim Jordan and questions post-election gas prices.

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-elect Jerry Carl, R-Ala. , who first served in Congress when the GOP was in the minority under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. , shares his committee aspirations, hopes for bipartisanship and his blueprint for winning back the majority. A Republican congressman-elect who survived the Pelosi-era House minority explained how the Republican conference can claw back the majority, while questioning why gas prices plunged only after his party's midterm defeat.

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Rep. -elect Jerry Carl, R-Ala. , who is returning to Congress after serving from 2020 to 2024, told Fox News Digital that his previous experience serving in the House minority has prepared him to navigate a Democratic-controlled Congress when he returns to Washington in January.