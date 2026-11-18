Return Of The Living Dead returning with Johnny Knoxville

Sign up for The A.V. In case anyone was still wondering whether pop horror will ever fully untether itself from its ’80s cultural peak, given that most of the era’s biggest icons, at least until someone working on the film realizes that—oh, shit!

—having the direct sequel share the name of its famous cult horror forebear might be a smidge confusing. We guess it worked for is described in the announcement as “expanding the mythology of the original while preserving its signature blend of punk rock, dark comedy and outrageous zombie horror,” which makes us wonder whether Brian Yuzna’s wildsequel from 1993, starring Melinda Clarke as a punk zombie, is now out of canon. Joining Knoxville are Ruby Snowber , the latter of whom we must assume will play a gnarly, very tall iteration of the freaky Tarman from the firstWolsh says he’s committed to making a “no-CGI” zombie romp with all-practical creature and makeup effects, and has tappedartist Tony Gardner to oversee the film’s new creature designs.

Also read 'Return Of The Living Dead' Movie Heads To Shoot With Johnny Knoxville

“We chose to make this film independently because, while it’s a harder, longer road, I didn’t want the wrong cooks in the kitchen,” Wolsh said in a statement. “I’m ecstatic about our team, our cast and the vision we’re bringing to life: A hard-R, blood-soaked dark comedy driven entirely by practical effects. We want this film to be both a love letter to the original and a crowd-pleaser for a whole new generation of horror fans.

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” with Romero and ultimately settled a rights issue with the director so both creators could continue making shambling un-dead cannibal movies in their own unique fashion. (Russo would go on to release a re-edited version of