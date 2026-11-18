RetroMobile debuts in New York on November 19-22 at the Javits Center, bringing 50 years of European car history and a Gooding Christie auction to test the US market.

RetroMobile holds its inaugural American edition at the Javits Center in New York City from November 19 through November 22. After fifty years operating in Paris since 1976, the organization is launching this US debut to establish a transatlantic hub for the collector car community. The event combines museum-style exhibitions of historic vehicles with a commercial marketplace.

RetroMobile New York Event Details and Location

The five-day gathering takes place at the Javits Center, a major convention venue in New York City. This location marks the first time the Paris-based institution has expanded beyond Europe to host an American edition. The show features rare collector cars alongside special exhibitions that highlight automotive heritage. It also includes a major auction event run by Gooding Christie, which serves as the primary commercial engine for the weekend.

Also read Commentary: Forget those New York takes on L.A. Here's your guide to the real Eastside

Core Details of the Collector Car Exhibition

RetroMobile has evolved from a gathering for vintage car enthusiasts into a major stop on the international calendar. Unlike mainstream auto shows where manufacturers unveil new models, this event is built around automotive history. The format functions as part museum and part marketplace, allowing restorers, dealers, and manufacturers to conduct business. The New York iteration promises to deliver the same mix of historical artifacts and commercial opportunities seen in Paris.

Stakeholder Positions and Market Competition

The arrival of RetroMobile places it in direct competition with established American events like Pebble Beach and Amelia Island. Organizers aim to differentiate the show through its European, history-first identity rather than a broad consumer focus. Gooding Christie plays a significant role by bringing high-value auctions that set price benchmarks for the market. Their involvement signals a serious attempt to capture a slice of the deep pool of American buyers and sellers. The success of this expansion hinges on whether the US audience values this specific European institutional approach.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Commercial Outcomes

The primary indicator of success for RetroMobile New York will be the results of the Gooding Christie auction. Strong sales would reinforce the show's commercial credibility and provide a reason for American consignors to participate in future editions. Weak auction performance would make the justification for a recurring US presence much harder to sustain. The event tests whether a European institution can replicate its intimate atmosphere in a different cultural and commercial environment. The outcome will determine if this becomes a permanent fixture or a one-off experiment.

Next Steps and Key Metrics to Monitor

Industry professionals should track auction sell-through rates and headline prices to gauge US demand for rare European cars. Exhibitor turnout and visitor numbers serve as early indicators of whether the format resonates with American audiences. The most critical factor is whether organizers announce a second US edition after this debut. A successful event would strengthen the transatlantic collector car trade and solidify New York's position for high-value specialist events. The results in late November will define the future of this cross-border automotive market.