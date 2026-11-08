Retro Jake Payne Passes Away: Family Warns Against Financial Scams

Content creator Retro Jake Payne died November 7 from heart failure. His family warns fans against financial scams and impersonators exploiting his passing.

Content creator Jacob Payne, widely recognized online as Retro Jake, passed away on the evening of November 7. The cause of death was determined to be complications stemming from heart failure. The announcement of his death to his community was made by his family, who expressed their grief in a heartfelt statement.

It is with heavy hearts that our beloved Jake is in heaven now. We appreciate all the prayers and good thoughts for his recovery. He fought until the very end. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

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Family Issues Urgent Scam Warning

In an even sadder turn of events, the family of Jacob Payne had to warn fans about potential financial scams by people who are attempting to impersonate them. Scam artists are already active and trying to take advantage of such tremendous heartache for the Payne family. This warning was issued in a second statement made today on Instagram by the family to protect the grieving community.

DO NOT IN ANY WAY send any money or answer ANY QUESTIONS from anyone, regardless of whether the person asking appears on Jake or his family's and friends' list, or not. ALL INFORMATION will be given directly from RETRO JAKE'S OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE. NO MONEY OR SUPPORT OF ANY KIND IS BEING OR WILL BE SOLICITED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED FROM THE OFFICIAL PAGE OF RETRO JAKE'S.

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A Legacy of Community Engagement

The announcement of his passing came after the content creator had been largely absent from his active social media accounts after posting that a long-form life update video would soon be posted to his YouTube. Payne was best known for his video game stores in Richmond and Muncie, Indiana, while also showcasing collections and engaging with customers in a way that helped him build genuine and lasting relationships with his community.

He was also known as a big supporter of causes in his local area, including a Console For Kids initiative that took place at Christmas last year and delivered video game systems to Girls Inc. This dedication to charity and customer connection defined his public persona and professional life.

Community Mourns a Gaming Icon

Friends, fans, and community members have already taken to the internet to mourn Payne and remember the legacy that he left behind. One admirer shared, Thank you, Jake, for keeping my childhood alive and the retro gaming community thriving. Watching your videos and experiencing the atmosphere of your stores through your POVs brought back so many memories and reminded me of a time I'll always cherish.

The same individual continued, Your videos became something I could turn to whenever I needed a little nostalgia, a smile, or some comfort during moments when I felt down or alone. You may never have realized how much they meant to people like me. This sentiment was echoed by others who viewed him as a vital link to their past.

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Another fan said, Jake is an amazing soul, and an amazing store owner. A lot of us have him to thank here in the Midwest for still keeping the joy of our childhoods alive. May he rest in peace. Wishing his family my deepest condolences during this time.