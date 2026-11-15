Howdy Beef N Burger, Dunkin founder's retro chain, served Howdy Doody-themed meals

William Rosenberg, who founded Dunkin' Donuts, launched Howdy Beef N Burger in New England in 1961. At its peak, the chain had about 30 locations and served burgers, seafood and shakes.

William Rosenberg, who founded Dunkin' Donuts, launched Howdy Beef N Burger in New England in 1961, and the retro chain became known for its food and its famous mascot.

Howdy Doody Inspired Retro Chain Name

At its peak, the chain had about 30 locations, some of which operated alongside Dunkin' Donuts. The regional chain took its name and mascot from Howdy Doody, the beloved cowboy marionette who starred in a children's show that aired on NBC from 1947 to 1960, according to food website The Takeout. The show featured the puppet and human characters in skits and songs before a studio audience of children known as the peanut gallery.

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The chain was originally called Howdy Beefburger before later changing its name to Howdy Beef N Burger, according to reports. Aside from burgers and fries, the chain also served a signature Big B burger. It also served roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken, shakes and New England seafood dishes such as clam strips, chowder and lobster rolls, according to the food history blog Burger Beast.

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The chain served burgers, roast beef and seafood dishes while offering prizes and giveaways to appeal to families. The menu and family-friendly promotions helped it stand out in the crowded fast-food market of the time. When his son Robert became company president in 1963, he began narrowing the company's focus to Dunkin' Donuts, Chowhound reported. The move marked a turning point for the burger chain, which was eventually overshadowed by the growing coffee and donut brand.

McDonalds Competition Ended Chain Survival

The chain faced competition from McDonald's, according to the Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society. A Quincy, Massachusetts, restaurant became a Wendy's in 1979, according to Burger Beast. Today, the New England burger chain survives in vintage ads, nostalgic memorabilia and diners' memories. Howdy Doody memorabilia from the 1950s remains part of pop culture collections.

A Howdy Doody record player and a Wanda The Unaided Walking Doll are displayed as part of a collection of 1950s toys and appliances at the Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society. Howdy Doody was not the only fictional character to inspire a restaurant. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. draws on the 1994 film Forrest Gump, while Central Perk Coffee Co. recreates the cafe from the series Friends.

Pop Culture Inspired Restaurant Trends Continue

Tony Soprano's, an East Coast pizza chain, is themed around The Sopranos, according to The Takeout. The story of Howdy Beef N Burger reflects a unique moment in American dining, when television characters could become restaurant mascots and regional chains could thrive before national brands dominated. The chain's rise and fall show how quickly consumer tastes and corporate priorities can change.

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Decades after its peak, the chain is remembered by those who grew up watching Howdy Doody and eating its burgers. Its legacy lives on in vintage advertisements and the memories of diners who visited its locations across New England.