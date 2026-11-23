Despite Reto's reputation for cheap, short-lived products, the Kodak SlideTag is a well-made, fun, and useful blind box keychain styled after classic Kodak slide film holders.

I have near rock-bottom expectations of Reto when it comes to making a good product. In my opinion, it’s a better marketing company than a product manufacturer, and everything it makes is meant to sell quickly and be forgotten, withThe Kodak SlideTag is not only a cute, fun idea, but also legitimately useful and a brilliant way to allow photographers to enjoy their work and keep track of their belongings at the same time.of the Snapic A1 , Reto tends to make very cheap, eye-catching products that don’t stand the test of time.

My Charmera, for example, is already broken despite not being subjected to anything extreme. Chris Niccolls points to the Charmera as the culprit behind the wave of e-waste we’ve seen from copycats the world over. When we heard that Reto had another blind box-style keychain product coming, our immediate reaction was to sigh in dismay. But to our true shock, the Reto SlideTag is not only really fun and well-priced, but it’s also legitimately an excellent product.

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So what exactly is the Kodak SlideTag? A nostalgic toy? A calendar? A to-do list?

A gallery? A slideshow? An AirTag? A keychain?

At first glance, it’s easy to think that this is going to be yet another piece of junk, but as you dig deeper, you start to realize this is actually not only a useful tool, but also a fun one. So yes, it is a keychain styled after classic Kodak slide film holders.

The frames come in a total of nine possible styles , and these are hidden inside of the socially acceptable gambling mechanic: blind boxes. Reto is very, very good at marketing, and that much is apparent in the whole blind box unboxing experience.

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The SlideTag is not the only thing in the box: you also get a really nice pamphlet showing all the possible options, a little cardboard slide holder that actually does fit a 35mm slide in it , and a few other little bits and bobs that just ooze style. Opening the box is just as much part of the experience as actually seeing which one of the SlideTags you got.

Almost all of the SlideTag designs are great, with the exception of the pink one, which I unfortunately pulled from my first box. I call it “pig skin pink” mostly because the sample photo Reto shows on the “collect them all” chart does, in fact, show a pig on the screen for the pink one. Chris pulled the Kodachrome. I acquired two more and also got Kodachrome as well as the two-tone green-and-white one.

Much better. The tags themselves have a color E Ink screen that can display photos that you upload to it and can either be programmed to swap images at a given interval or only change them when you want to by double-clicking the button on the back of the SlideTag.

Once an image is uploaded and displayed, it doesn’t take any power to keep the image there, so it should last for months. Even when the battery dies, Reto didn’t go the same route it has with its other blind box toys and actually gives you the ability to swap in a new battery. The SlideTag uses a lithium CR2025 battery, which can be replaced easily by unscrewing a panel on the back of the keychain.

Just having a little rotating gallery of your photos attached to your bag was already a good idea, but Reto went further and made the SlideTag compatible with Apple Find My and Android Find Hub. It is, for all intents and purposes, also an AirTag. Brilliant. Just being a gallery and an AirTag keychain would have been plenty of value, but Reto kept stacking on the capabilities.

In order to use any of these features, though, you do need to download the Kodak Memory Link app. Once open, it is super easy to connect SlideTags to it, and the process is quick and smooth. The interface will show you a variety of options, including the aforementioned gallery and Find My features, but there is a lot more.

You can have it display a to-do list, a calendar, and a countdown . If you’re a content creator, you can also have it display a QR code that it will generate based on a link you give it. This is particularly useful if you’re at a gathering or event where people will be asking for your website, portfolio, or Instagram handle.

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With this, you can just hold out your SlideTag, and they can go right to it. You can even have it act as a name tag, showing your information if you want to attach this to luggage or wear it as simple identification — the choice is yours.

The charming thing is that as much as there are so many other affordable Find My location devices and keychains that you can buy out on the market, this one’s photographically themed, and I just think that’s smart marketing. Because it has so many more capabilities, it’s a bit more expensive than the alternatives. That said, it’s actually a tag you’ll want to show off and not just stuff in a pocket and never look at.

I think if I were going to have a little Find My location device around the house, why wouldn’t I want it to be Kodak-themed and have things like a gallery and slideshows and the other useful things like the QR code? Reto is a very smart, well-run company.

It knows what to make and what will be a hit, but up until now, the most popular products have also been ones that don’t stand the test of time — they lose their luster in as little as a few minutes, honestly. The Charmera is a perfect example of this, and while I enjoyed it for a few minutes, now mine is just a piece of plastic garbage. The SlideTag is different.

The removable and replaceable battery is a lovely change from a built-in battery that will no doubt eventually die, the utility of the Find My compatibility is amazing, and the combination of that actual, real-world useful feature with a color E Ink display to show off your photos is truly fantastic. The SlideTag is sold in blind boxes and priced at $35 each. You can also buy a set of eight for $280.

That’s more expensive than other tracking tag options, but it also does more. It’s up to you if what Reto offers here is worth that $5 to $10 premium. I, for one, think it definitely is. There is really nothing quite like this… yet.

I’m sure that, just like the Charmera, Reto will be quickly knocked off on AliExpress, but for now, it’s truly unique. You can get an E Ink display, and you can get tracking tags, but you can’t get something that’s both. If you’re just interested in the tracking feature, the Apple AirTag, Google Pixel Tag, and Xiaomi Tag are all just as capable and are cheaper.

They just don’t look nearly as cool dangling off your bag or keys. Yes. The Kodak SlideTag is not only a cute, fun idea, but also legitimately useful and a brilliant way to allow photographers to enjoy their work and keep track of their belongings at the same time.