A woman who spent four decades at one company finds retirement isolating despite initial excitement, missing workplace camaraderie and the feeling of being needed, and seeks advice on finding new meaning.

Dear Annie: For years, I counted down the days until retirement. I dreamed of sleeping late, traveling, reading books, and finally having time to do all the things I never had time for while working.

Now that I’m retired, I find myself wishing I could go back to work. I spent nearly 40 years at the same company. I loved my job, but more than that, I loved the people. There was always someone to talk to, a problem to solve or a reason to get up in the morning.

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I felt needed and useful. At first, retirement was wonderful. I cleaned out closets, took a few trips and enjoyed not having an alarm clock. But after a few months, the excitement wore off.

Now the days seem terribly long. My former co-workers are busy with their lives, and the lunch invitations have slowly stopped coming. My husband is still working and tells me I should enjoy my freedom. My children say I’m lucky to have the time to do whatever I want.

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I know they’re right, but what they don’t understand is that I don’t know what I want anymore. I’ve tried joining a few groups, but I feel like an outsider. I miss the friendships, the conversations, and most of all, the feeling that I mattered to someone outside my family. I feel guilty even admitting this.

So many people would give anything to be in my position, yet some mornings I wake up wondering what I’m supposed to do with the rest of my life. Annie, how do you find purpose when the career that gave your life meaning is suddenly gone? Is it normal to feel so lonely during what everyone calls the best years of your life? — Retired and Feeling Lost Dear Retired: First, stop feeling guilty.

You spent 40 years building a career, friendships and a sense of purpose. Of course you miss it! Retirement is a big change, and it is one that takes some time to get used to. It sounds like what you miss most isn’t the work, but the people and the feeling of being needed.

The good news is you can find both again. Start small. Volunteer, take a class or reconnect with old friends. And don’t give up if you don’t feel like you belong right away.

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Friendships take time to grow. Most importantly, remember that your job was something you did, not who you are. You still have plenty to offer. I wish you the best of luck in exploring this open road ahead of you.