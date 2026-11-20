Screencaps, America's Best Daily Column, spotlights UFC ring girl Brittany Palmer's helmet art for Fanatics mystery boxes plus Cowboys and dating talk.

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| The Craig Carton Show, is a mix of sports, pop culture, and emails from sane readers from around the world. This column isn't for the coastal elites. Give us a week to steal your heart. Our track record is pretty good.

Let's have some fun. Ring Girl Brittany Palmer's art career. This is a lesson for those of you who see UFC Ring Girls and think they're just models who sell feet photos on OnlyFans. Not Palmer.

She does have an OF page, but she also has a day job. A month or so ago, I told you guys that she was. The jerseys were then being used as giveaways in Fanatics mystery boxes. Now Brittany is doing helmets.

I'm no art critic, but these look pretty damn cool. Brittany didn't say where these would be available, but it would make sense that Fanatics commissioned her to paint helmets for the company's Under Wraps mystery helmet boxes that sell for around $500. You might get an Anthony Richardson autographed helmet or a very cool Matthew Stafford custom Palmer helmet.

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Other helmets she's painted, based on her social media posts: Drake Maye, John Elway, Ray Lewis, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Jalen Hurts, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Julian Edelman and Christian McCaffrey. JAMES COOK APPEARS TO HAVE SUFFERED AN UNFORTUNATE BLOWOUT IN HIS PANTS DURING MNF, SLOP TACOS & HAPPY AIKMANDiesel told me this morning that a Michigan Man friend of ours is looking to unload his tickets to the Ohio State game and was interested in seeing if I wanted them.

All I could think of was that I'm hoping someone else takes them because I really don't want to drive down to Columbus to see these two teams play and freeze my balls off because I know the Michigan Man's tickets are in the upper deck where the Michigan fans sit. Do we have any single guys out there? How's the world you're living in?

I'm happily married, but I consider myself a sociologist who needs to know the current trends in dating. My biggest concern is how some of you can afford to date. Mrs. Screencaps and I were running the numbers this week and it was mind-blowing thinking about just dinner and a movie. $100 bills just flying out the window.

By the way, this is all performative at this point, right? Heather Dinich Screencaps readers can't get enough of the reactions to Big E English Teacher Michigan Man Don, who tried to big time me this week with an English lessonThe response to Michigan Don"Dr Rhetoric" from the Screencaps Community is flipping hilarious. The best free entertainment in the USA! Michigan Man Don probably didn't play nice when he was a kid and never recovered.

- Seriously this sh*t is going to impact our economy?? They said it would impact due to the dollars spent and due to the time dudes were going to take off of work to play it. If true are we f**ked? I think maybe so• Brandon in NW Houston has a message for Big E Don: What a passive-aggressive little b*tch.

Had to chuckle at your most recent"article" and I find the actions of 'writers.

" I'd bet that punk ass was crowing to his students about his moment in the spotlight, but is now secretly regretting it as those same students laugh at how he's getting dragged by the community. Also congrats to Jr's half-marathon! He's hooked now. Record his races; they're surprisingly enjoyable to watch later, even if it's just glimpses on the XC course or laps during a track meet.

Nothing like going back and watching them hit their kick and start flying by people. Have to agree w Millennial Chris B on a Bidet. My buddies got me one for my bday 2 yrs ago and is a flat out game changer. They got me ‘The Tushy’ and it’s very easy to hook up to your toilet.

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Solid stream, adjustable nozzle to hit the ole chocolate starfish from all angles for 10-15 seconds and, bam, clean as whistle. Savings on toilet paper is legit too. Highly recommend .. keep up the great work and pompous teacher Don can suck it, later or after he tries a bidet.

Love reading SC daily. Here is my take on bidets. We were first exposed to one in an AirBnB about seven years ago. As soon as we got home we installed an outlet near the two toilets and bought two Totos .

We loved them so much that we put in two more when we bought a ski condo in Mammoth. Nothing like awarm butt on a cold night in the mountains. Now, when I travel, I long for the home toilet advantage and can’t wait to return. Keep up the good work and cheers to SCJr on his running career.

Watched the Madden movie on prime last night. FYI I’m old and was a huge Raider fan in the late 70s, so I loved the film. Excellent casting, good acting and a great story line! If you’re an old school NFL fan or even better an old school Raiders fan like me you’re going to love it!

• Keith W. says: This commercial discussion struck a nerve... it's been obvious for years now there is a clear hierarchy in commercials , and men especially white men are at the bottom. Why is it so blatantly obvious and constant? Historically did women and minorities constantly call and complain if they were portrayed as the losers, but white men or men in general don't?

Are all the trash products being hocked mostly purchased by women and minorities so it makes financial sense for these companies to pander to their only buyers? I just mute commercials like an old man these days, if I can't fast forward. And if I'm watching a game with my boys and the commercials come on, I mute and then actively point out to them what nonsense is going on.

I don't need the subliminal messaging of the white dudes are idiotic schlubs getting to them, I just frankly talk about what trash it is... We have some really old old timers who read Screencaps. Were you carrying water around with you everywhere back in the 1950s? If you went on a car trip from Ohio to Florida, did you have jugs of drinking water in the car to stay hydrated?

Where I grew up in Brookville, OH, there was a roadside spring where people used to fill up jugs of water, many used it as drinking water, until maybe the late 1990s when the government stepped in, I believe, to cap it off.