Retired Teacher Takes Downsizing One Closet at a Time

FREE SEMINARS, MEAL INCLUDED What: The Steller Group, Inc., offers guidance in decluttering, estate sales, low-maintenance living, home improvements to increase salability, and home purchases and rentals. When: Wed., Nov. 18, 10…

Lynn Meyer spent much of her career teaching language arts to middle school students. She liked their spontaneity, and even their moodiness eventually made her laugh.

Years later, she brought some of that patience to a different challenge: sorting her home, one closet at a time. After Lynn’s partner died, keeping up the house became harder.

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Then came four falls in a year. As her children encouraged her to find a safer place, Lynn decided to make the move while she could still have a say in where she went.

“Do I want some control over my move? Do I want to be proactive and do it before circumstances demand—by injury or otherwise—that I have very little say in where I go? ” Lynn had visited Wind Crest with friends from Heritage Eagle Bend and was already familiar with the campus. She liked the courtyard, the outdoor theater that features a summer concert series where music played, and the feel of the neighborhood.

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When an apartment came up, she leaned over to a staff member and whispered, “I’ll take it. ” She did. Blair Bryant, a Certified Senior Advisor with The Steller Group real estate team, helped Lynn think through the timing and the steps involved. Bryant worked with local partners to move Lynn first, then arranged an online estate sale, and prepared the house for sale with complimentary in-house staging.

Lynn could focus on settling into Wind Crest while the team handled the rest.

“I used every service known to mankind,” Lynn joked, “Those services made the transition a lot less stressful and a lot easier for me. ” Lynn’s own sorting began with help from a former teaching colleague, who came once a month for three hours. They made piles for keeping, donating, throwing away, and thinking about later. One closet could take the whole session.

When Lynn hesitated over a set of china, her friend didn’t lecture her. She simply said, “Well, you sit with it and think about it. ” “You move and you adjust,” Lynn said. Now she’s looking forward to staying active, making new friends and keeping longtime connections as she makes Wind Crest home.

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If you’re considering a move—or helping someone you love—The Steller Group’s free Downsize 2027 seminars offer practical guidance and a welcoming place to begin asking questions. Share this: