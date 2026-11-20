Retired Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith warns that disbanding the NYPD's Strategic Response Group endangers public safety and compromises counterterrorism efforts for major events.

Retired Sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith, a prominent spokesperson for the National Police Association, has issued a stark warning regarding New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's plan to dismantle the NYPD's Strategic Response Group. Smith, who possesses nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, argues that dissolving this specialized unit creates significant vulnerabilities in the city's public safety infrastructure.

Mamdani recently announced the disbandment of the Strategic Response Group, a highly trained unit of approximately 500 officers responsible for counterterrorism, major-event security, and managing large-scale civil unrest. The Mayor contends that this move fulfills a campaign promise to separate counterterrorism operations from the policing of constitutionally protected protests, asserting that these are fundamentally different responsibilities.

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Expert Analysis of Unit Dissolution Risks

Smith emphasized that the Strategic Response Group consists of officers who train together and possess specialized knowledge for handling dangerous situations, including active shooter events. She warned that breaking up the unit could lead to a loss of critical intelligence, particularly for large-scale events like the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade scheduled for November 26. According to Smith, the unique cohesion and experience within the group are essential for coordinating rapid and safe responses to emergencies.

The retired sergeant noted that the consequences of this restructuring could extend far beyond the context of protest management. She highlighted that the specialized unit is not merely a tool for crowd control during demonstrations but serves as a critical asset for responding to violent crimes and terrorist threats. Smith expressed concern that redistributing these responsibilities without preserving existing operational relationships could undermine the department's ability to protect citizens effectively.

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Official Department Response and Timeline

NYPD Commissioner Brad Weeks addressed these concerns by stating that the restructuring will not impact security arrangements for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He explained that the new First Amendment Support Team and Patrol Support Division will not begin operating until February 2027. This delay ensures that there is sufficient time for transition and that current security protocols remain in place during the holiday season.

Commissioner Weeks further clarified that counterterrorism personnel currently assigned to the Strategic Response Group will be transferred to the NYPD's Counterterrorism Bureau. This consolidation aims to maintain specialized capabilities within a dedicated bureau while allowing the rest of the unit to be absorbed into other divisions. The department maintains that this approach balances public safety needs with the Mayor's reform objectives.

Changes to Protest Policing Tactics

As part of the overhaul, Mamdani's office has introduced new restrictions on police tactics during protests. These changes include prohibitions on the use of long guns and tear gas. Additionally, pepper spray will no longer be permitted as a general crowd-management tool. These measures are designed to de-escalate tensions and ensure that police responses are proportionate to the level of threat posed by protesters.

Officers assigned to the new Patrol Support Division will receive specialized training to handle protests under these new guidelines. They will retain arrest powers when necessary, but their primary focus will be on managing civil unrest without relying on the heavy tactical presence previously associated with the Strategic Response Group. This shift represents a significant change in how the NYPD approaches public demonstrations.

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Public and Political Reaction to Reform

The decision has sparked considerable debate among law enforcement officials and the public. The National Police Association has launched a Change.org petition calling on Mayor Mamdani to restore the Strategic Response Group. The petition has already garnered 1,938 verified signatures, reflecting the concerns of many within the policing community and among citizens who prioritize robust counterterrorism capabilities.

Mamdani's office has directed inquiries to the Mayor's remarks, where he reiterated that New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat. Critics, however, argue that the distinction between protest management and counterterrorism is often blurred in practice, and that dismantling the unit could compromise the city's ability to respond to complex emergencies. The ongoing discussion highlights the tension between police reform initiatives and traditional public safety strategies.