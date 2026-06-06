Retired SF firefighter's cancer battle death sparks outcry, calls for Blue Shield coverage reforms

Firefighter Ken Jones died over the weekend, following what colleagues described as a prolonged struggle to secure treatment, after his care was denied by the city's designated insurance provider, Blue Shield.

ByA San Francisco firefighter has died after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer, prompting renewed calls for changes to health insurance coverage for city employees and retirees.

Firefighter Ken Jones died over the weekend, following what colleagues described as a prolonged struggle to secure treatment, after his care was denied by the city's designated insurance provider, Blue Shield.

"All these delays, I mean, definitely he met his demise. I mean, it's shortened his life. Just terrible," said Fred Sanchez of the watchdog group Protect Our Benefits. Retired San Francisco firefighter dies from lung cancer after Blue Shield denies treatment claims Jones' case drew attention in January, when his family and fellow firefighters urged San Francisco's Health Service Board to intervene after Blue Shield denied his recommended cancer treatment.

Jones expressed concern for others facing similar challenges.

"He said, 'Hey, I know it's probably too late for me, but I don't ever want to see this happen to the firefighters ever again in the future,'" Sanchez said. Jones' case has since led to some changes. In May, Blue Shield committed to assigning a dedicated care manager to assist with complex claims like Jones'.

On Monday, Protect Our Benefits -- which represents about 41,000 San Francisco retired employees, including firefighters -- planned to meet with Blue Shield to seek updates and push for additional reforms.

"We are asking for updates. As you know, they are starting to put certain things in process. Like they said, they were going to put a doctor involved to try to monitor these cases. But it's a slow process -- too slow," Sanchez said.

SF firefighters rally for retiree denied cancer treatment by Blue Shield as more come forward According to the San Francisco Health Service Board, about 5,000 city employees and retirees are insured by Blue Shield. Sanchez said he is aware of at least 10 firefighters who are currently struggling with coverage issues. Fire officials said the department remains concerned but hopeful that broader policy changes may be on the horizon.

"Definitely there's some legislative changes in the works, statewide that would allow members of fire departments to be covered should they contract cancer later on in their life after they retire," said San Francisco Fire Department Chief Dean Crispen. City leaders also acknowledged the need for action. Mayor Daniel Lurie said the city is working with firefighters and their union to improve coverage.

"We always have to have our first responders', our firefighters' backs, and we need to do better going forward," Lurie said. City asked to intervene after SF firefighter's stage 4 lung cancer treatment denied by Blue Shield When asked about specific plans, Mayor Lurie added, "Well, we're working with Local 798 and the firefighters union, on this.

I can't get into the details right now, but we as a city have to have our first responders' backs, and that's my top priority.

" Blue Shield declined to comment on Jones' case, citing privacy laws, stating in part: "Due to federal and state privacy laws, we cannot provide further comment. " Jones' death is now fueling ongoing efforts by firefighters and advocates to push for systemic changes to ensure others do not face similar challenges.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Ken Jones' passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, friends and former colleagues in the San Francisco Fire Department. Due to federal and state privacy laws, we cannot provide further comment. "





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