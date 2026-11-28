Retired detective Peter Power exposes policing failures after Hampshire Police delayed investigating his road rage assault and requested customer feedback before charging the attacker.

Retired senior detective Peter Power has publicly condemned Hampshire Police for prioritizing customer satisfaction metrics over criminal investigation during a violent road rage assault in July 2024. The former officer, who served for 22 years, claims the force lost its focus on crimefighting after a two-week delay in assigning an investigating officer and an initial decision to drop charges due to insufficient evidence.

Investigation Delay and Customer Feedback

Peter Power, aged 75, was driving on a remote lane in the New Forest when he was targeted by Anthony Goodchild, 58, for adhering to the 40mph speed limit. Goodchild tailgated Power's Toyota, overtook him, and then repeatedly braked to provoke him before exiting his vehicle. Dashcam footage captured Goodchild approaching the car with clenched fists and delivering five powerful punches to Power's head and face through the open window.

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Following the attack, Power called 999 and provided Hampshire Police with the location and vehicle details of the aggressor. Despite receiving a crime reference number, no officer was assigned to lead the inquiry for two weeks. When Power contacted the police again from the hospital where he was receiving treatment for his injuries, he was asked to rate the performance of the police service, even though no investigative actions had been taken at that time.

Evidence Dropped and Initial No Charge Decision

Hampshire Police initially decided not to bring charges against Anthony Goodchild, stating that the case amounted to one person's word against another's. The force waited ten weeks to interview Goodchild, who provided what officers described as a compelling account denying he hit Power or caused damage to the vehicle. This decision left Power to compile his own witness statement, dashcam footage, and photographic evidence of his injuries and vehicle damage without police assistance.

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Peter Power expressed deep disappointment, noting that he had personally served as a magistrate where convictions were secured with less evidence than was available in his case. He argued that the presence of video evidence, medical records, and independent damage assessments should have been sufficient for immediate arrest, highlighting a fundamental shift in policing priorities since his retirement.

Victims Right to Review and Court Verdict

Power utilized the victims' right to review scheme to appeal the decision not to prosecute, lodging a formal complaint with Donna Jones, the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner. He emphasized that his motivation was to protect other motorists on the lonely road from a man who had exhibited unprovoked violence. Goodchild was eventually charged with assault by beating and attempted criminal damage regarding the incident in July 2024.

The case proceeded to Weymouth Magistrates Court in Dorset last week. Anthony Goodchild failed to attend the hearing, resulting in a guilty verdict delivered in his absence and the issuance of an arrest warrant. Power, who lives near Lyndhurst, Hampshire, stated that the outcome provided no closure and left him with a £900 repair bill, underscoring his belief that the police have fundamentally lost their plot on effective crimefighting.