Retired policeman Peter Power details Hampshire Police failures after road rage assault by Anthony Goodchild. The article explores the investigation delays, dropped charges, and the eventual conviction.

Retired senior police officer Peter Power has launched a scathing critique of Hampshire Police following a violent road rage incident that left him requiring hospital treatment. Power, who served the Metropolitan Police for twenty-two years, claims that constabulary personnel prioritized customer satisfaction surveys over conducting a thorough investigation into the assault against him.

Investigation Delays and Priorities

The incident occurred on a remote New Forest lane in July 2024, when Power was driving at the legal speed limit of forty miles per hour. Anthony Goodchild, aged fifty-eight, became enraged by Power's pace, tailgating him before overtaking and repeatedly braking to provoke the veteran officer. Footage captured Goodchild exiting his vehicle, seething with rage, and punching Power five times in the head and face through the open window of his Toyota before kicking the car.

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Despite immediate reporting to Hampshire Police and the provision of a crime reference number, no officer was assigned to lead the investigation for two weeks. When Power contacted authorities again from a hospital bed where he was receiving treatment for his injuries, he was asked to rate the police performance rather than receive updates on the active inquiry. This request for feedback highlighted a perceived disconnect between police priorities and the urgent needs of crime victims.

Challenges in Building the Case

Power was forced to compile his own evidence package, including dashcam footage, photographs of his injuries, and documentation of the vehicle damage. The lack of dedicated police resources meant that Goodchild was not interviewed until ten weeks after the initial incident. When police finally reviewed the case, they determined that Goodchild had provided a compelling account that denied hitting Power or damaging the car.

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Consequently, investigators initially dropped all charges, relying on the assertion that it was one person's word against another. Power expressed deep disappointment, noting that in his previous career, such an incident with clear visual evidence would have resulted in an immediate arrest. He argued that the constabulary appeared more focused on managing public opinion metrics than fulfilling their core law enforcement objectives.

Victim Advocacy and Legal Proceedings

Refusing to accept the initial decision, Power utilized the victims right to review scheme to appeal the non-prosecution ruling. He complained directly to Donna Jones, the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner, emphasizing the need to protect other motorists from Goodchild, who had exhibited unprovoked violence on a lonely road. Power noted that as a former magistrate, he had seen convictions secured on less evidence than the clear dashcam video and medical records he presented.

Goodchild was eventually charged with assault by beating and attempted criminal damage. The case was heard by magistrates in Weymouth, Dorset, where Goodchild failed to attend. The court found him guilty in his absence and issued an arrest warrant for his failure to appear. Despite this legal resolution, Power states that he has not found closure, as he is still responsible for a nine hundred pound repair bill for his vehicle and remains disillusioned by the initial police response.