Retired NFL Star Jack Brewer Brings Hope to Detained Migrants in Guatemala

Retired NFL player Jack Brewer and his foundation are on the ground in Guatemala, supporting migrant families deported from the U.S. Brewer attributes the crisis to 'broken' policies of former President Biden, highlighting the devastating impact of a fatherlessness crisis and lack of awareness about legal immigration options in Guatemala.

Retired New York Giants safety Jack Brewer and his global ministry are providing crucial support to migrant families deported from the United States in Guatemala City. Brewer, along with his Jack Brewer Foundation, has extensive experience working in impoverished areas worldwide, including Haiti, Malawi, and Central America. This firsthand experience allows him to connect with returning families on a deeper level.

While President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan are responsible for enforcing U.S. law and deporting illegal immigrants, Brewer argues that former President Joe Biden's policies are the root cause of the families' hardship and struggles. Brewer highlights a three-year-old fatherlessness crisis in Guatemala, where many men have left their homes in search of opportunities at Biden's perceived 'open borders,' devastating families in the process. He explains that Guatemala is losing a significant portion of its workforce, and many families attempting to reach the U.S. are unaware of legal immigration pathways. They rely on coyotes and traffickers, paying exorbitant sums to be smuggled north, often based on misinformation. Brewer emphasizes a critical knowledge gap about legal immigration options in Guatemala.During his visit, Brewer met with key Guatemalan officials, including Raul Berrios from CONAMIGUA, the National Council for Attention to Migrants, and Sergio Samuel Vela-Lopez, head of the Guatemala Penitentiary Department. These individuals are working to establish an effective system for welcoming migrants and differentiating between innocent families and those with potential criminal records or other issues requiring government attention. Brewer also witnessed the challenges faced by returning families, many of whom reside hundreds of miles from the capital city and lack transportation. He visited a bus transporting migrants closer to their homes, hearing firsthand accounts of their experiences, ranging from familial hardships to the horrific reality of being burned alive by Mexican cartels for failing to pay passage fees.Brewer and his team provided food and Bibles to migrants arriving on a U.S. military plane, sharing their faith and offering words of hope. While Vice President Kamala Harris visited Guatemala City in 2021, seeking to understand the 'root causes' of illegal migration, Brewer believes her efforts had little impact. He argues that her and former President Biden's policies 'empowered human traffickers' and that systemic issues like corruption, climate change, and lack of economic opportunity continue to drive migration. Brewer stresses the need to prioritize addressing these underlying problems, stating that walls, deportations, and enforcement are necessary but insufficient. He emphasizes the importance of educating indigenous populations about the dangers of coyotes and the realities of human trafficking. He also points out the need for Guatemala to strengthen its own immigration enforcement, recognizing that current prison overcrowding and lack of immigration beds hinder their ability to effectively address the issue





