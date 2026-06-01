Retired Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze Wins Minnesota GOP Senate Endorsement, Vows to Challenge 'Elite Establishment'

Adam Schwarze, a retired Navy SEAL, clinched the Minnesota Republican Party's endorsement for the U.S. Senate, defeating Michele Tafoya. In an exclusive interview, Schwarze attacked Washington's political elite and the likely Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, as a radical. He stressed the power of grassroots support and his readiness to take on the establishment in the critical Minnesota Senate race.

Adam Schwarze , a retired Navy SEAL, secured the Minnesota Republican Party's endorsement for the open U.S. Senate seat, defeating sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya at the party convention.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Schwarze celebrated the victory and launched a sharp critique of Washington's political elite. He emphasized the historical strength of grassroots support within the Minnesota GOP, noting that an endorsed candidate has never lost a subsequent primary. Schwarze framed his campaign as part of a broader anti-establishment movement, arguing that voters are rejecting candidates chosen by party insiders or those with large campaign war chests in favor of principled conservatives.

He indicated that his main general election opponent will likely be Democratic Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, whom he labeled a "socialist Marxist" and criticized for progressive policies, including support for a transgender sanctuary state and gender-affirming care for minors without parental consent. Schwarze, a former Marine who enlisted after 9/11, positioned himself as the best candidate to challenge the Washington establishment, which he says has abandoned American values.

Despite losing the endorsement, Michele Tafoya confirmed she will continue her campaign and compete in the August primary. Schwarze also speculated on Democratic strategy, suggesting Senator Amy Klobuchar might support either Governor Tim Walz or Representative Angie Craig for her seat. The race highlights the ongoing tension between grassroots conservatism and traditional political power structures in Minnesota





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Adam Schwarze Minnesota Senate GOP Endorsement Navy SEAL Michele Tafoya Peggy Flanagan Anti-Establishment Grassroots Republican Primary Tina Smith Amy Klobuchar

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