Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Finds Purpose in Haircare Business

A former Navy chief petty officer, after medically retiring, launches a successful haircare business, Solime Royal Hair, and finds a new sense of purpose through entrepreneurship.

A retired Navy chief petty officer, after serving 17 years with deployments to various countries, found herself struggling with the abrupt transition to civilian life. The lack of purpose and connection she once felt in the military left her feeling lost. She sought solace and purpose through entrepreneurship, launching Solime Royal Hair, a business specializing in hair products.

Recognizing the need for support, she connected with the San Diego Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the University of San Diego's business school to develop her business acumen. She found a kindred spirit in Diana Barbiani, an SBDC mentor who understood her struggles as a fellow immigrant. Barbiani shared invaluable resources and guidance, helping Pinidi navigate the complexities of starting a business. Pinidi's journey highlights the transformative power of entrepreneurship, providing a sense of accomplishment and purpose even in the face of adversity. Her business thrives on collaboration, a value deeply ingrained in her military experience where teamwork was paramount. This spirit extends beyond her own ventures, as she actively seeks partnerships with other small businesses, fostering a supportive ecosystem within the San Diego entrepreneurial community. Pinidi's story is an inspiration to others facing similar transitions, demonstrating that finding meaning and fulfillment is possible even after leaving a life of service





