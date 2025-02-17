Retired Marine Colonel Brings Military Skillset to Oceanside Nonprofit

Retired Colonel Paul “Mac” McNamara, a decorated Marine Corps veteran, leverages his military experience to lead Oceanside-based nonprofit, Brother Benno’s, which provides essential services to the homeless and poor.

Retired Col. Paul “Mac” McNamara, a veteran helicopter pilot with 27 years of service in the Marine Corps, including Operation Desert Storm and relief missions, has brought his military expertise to Brother Benno’s, an Oceanside -based nonprofit serving the poor and homeless. McNamara, who served as mayor of Escondido from 2018-2022, is now the executive director of Brother Benno’s, an organization that has provided over 5 million meals since its inception 42 years ago.

Founded by Harold and Kay Kutler and their friend, Brother Benno, a Benedictine monk, the nonprofit started as a soup kitchen and has grown to offer a wide range of services, including meals, addiction recovery programs, clothing, showers, and rent assistance. McNamara emphasizes that faith is the driving force behind Brother Benno’s operations, stating, “We trust in God to provide and guide us. You might say it is part of our corporate culture.” He believes his military background has instilled a sense of structure and process within the organization. His experience in the Marine Corps, particularly in division of labor, chain of command, coordinating functions, and developing strategies, has translated well to managing the nonprofit. McNamara encourages initiative at all levels, fostering a culture of continuous improvement. Brother Benno’s serves over 4,000 individuals annually, including over 400 veterans, many of whom have found redemption through its programs. McNamara’s understanding of veterans' experiences allows him to connect with them on a deeper level. The organization's military-minded team is further strengthened by Joe McDevitt, a nine-year Navy veteran who serves as the volunteer chairman of the board of directors. McDevitt's experience on sea duty aboard three ships and later with a defense contractor provides valuable insights and leadership to the organization.





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brother Benno's Nonprofit Oceanside Homeless Veterans Military Paul Mcnamara Faith Addiction Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Retired Marine's Sentence for Girlfriend's Murder in Panama Remains UnchangedA federal judge in San Diego denied the request of Brian Karl Brimager, a retired Marine, to reduce his 26-year prison sentence for the murder and dismemberment of his girlfriend, Yvonne Baldelli. Brimager had sought a 30-month reduction based on a retroactive sentencing amendment, but the judge ruled that the original sentence was justified due to the heinous nature of the crime.

Read more »

Retired Marine's Sentence in Girlfriend's Murder Remains UnchangedA federal judge in San Diego has denied a retired Marine's request to reduce his 26-year prison sentence for killing and dismembering his girlfriend in Panama.

Read more »

Compromise wins approval for long-opposed Oceanside warehouseDeveloper agrees to reduce truck docks for Eddie Jones project near airport

Read more »

Man Who Fatally Shot Oceanside Police Officer Sentenced to Life in PrisonMeki Gaono, now 36, was convicted of first-degree murder for the December 20, 2006, killing of Officer Daniel Bessant. Due to changes in state law, Gaono received a second life sentence without the possibility of parole after an initial conviction and sentence in 2009.

Read more »

Man who gunned down Oceanside police officer in 2006 resentenced after change in lawMeki Gaono was 17 when he killed Officer Dan Bessant, 25. His case got a fresh look under new state laws

Read more »

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Oceanside Police Officer in 2006Meki Gaono, now 36, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the gang-related slaying of Oceanside Police Officer Daniel Bessant in 2006. The case initially went back to juvenile court due to changes in state law but was ultimately remanded to adult court.

Read more »