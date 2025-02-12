Retired Man Sells 'Resistance Coffee' to Fight Trump Administration

70-year-old Jay Maille is using his love for coffee to fight the Trump administration. He launched 'Grounds For Impeachment' coffee, donating a portion of every sale to charities fighting for democracy.

Jay Maille, a 70-year-old retired East Bay resident, is using coffee as a tool of resistance against the Trump administration. Inspired by the political climate after Trump 's inauguration, Maille launched 'Grounds For Impeachment' coffee, featuring the slogan: 'Coffee you can't resist, for an administration you can.' A portion of every bag sold is donated to various charities across the country that Maille believes are fighting for democracy and America's future.

These include Planned Parenthood, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the NAACP, the Center for Reproductive Rights, The Nature Conservancy, Democracy Docket, and the Lincoln Project. Maille emphasizes that this endeavor is not about personal gain but about supporting these organizations. He acknowledges both the encouragement he derives from his actions and the fear that accompanies them. He remains apprehensive about the potential constitutional crisis unfolding in the United States due to Trump's executive orders, such as those concerning birthright citizenship and federal funding freezes. Maille expresses concern that the nation's 250th birthday as a republic is at risk, particularly if Congress remains inactive. He also fears backlash from conservative critics regarding his politically liberal coffee blends, aptly named Resistance Blend, Opposition Blend, and the upcoming Protest Blend. Maille is aware that Trump enjoys significant support and that millions approve of his policies. Nevertheless, driven by a sense of responsibility, Maille believes he must take action to resist what he perceives as detrimental to the nation. He initially conceived the idea as a form of self-therapy, combining his love for coffee with a desire to offer a message of resistance. Beginning with a soft launch, Maille sent complimentary $18 bags of coffee to friends and politicians, including staff from Rep. Eric Swalwell's office in Castro Valley. Collaborating with a skilled roaster in Emeryville, Maille offers two blends: one using beans from Central America and Indonesia, and another as a French dark roast. He has received positive feedback and sold 60 bags to date. Maille envisions his project gaining momentum and generating enough revenue to substantially support the nonprofits he admires. He hopes to raise awareness and inspire change, stating: 'I hope that people wake up and smell the coffee.'





