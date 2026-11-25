Anthony Goodchild attacked 75-year-old Peter Power in the New Forest for driving slowly. Power, a former senior police officer, suffered injuries and vehicle damage at Weymouth Magistrates' Court.

Anthony Goodchild, a 58-year-old resident of Bournemouth in Dorset, is facing criminal charges after launching a violent assault against 75-year-old Peter Power during a road rage incident in the New Forest. The attack occurred on a country road near Emery Down, where Goodchild pursued Power's Toyota RAV4 after becoming enraged by the victim's driving speed.

Prosecutors at Weymouth Magistrates' Court presented dashcam footage and witness testimony detailing how Goodchild tailgated Power, overtook him on a bend, and then stopped abruptly in front of his vehicle. This aggressive maneuver triggered Goodchild to exit his car with clenched fists, leading to a physical confrontation that resulted in serious injury to the retired magistrate and significant damage to the vehicle.

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The Core Details and Mechanism of the Assault

The incident took place on July 3, 2024, at approximately 12:35 pm, as Power was traveling along a 40 mph country road he knew well. Jason Spelman, the prosecuting counsel, explained that Power was exercising caution due to the presence of New Forest wildlife, maintaining a speed between 37 mph and 39 mph while adhering strictly to the speed limit. Power noted that the road ahead was mostly straight with space for two cars to pass, but it ended in a series of bends that required careful navigation.

Goodchild, driving a white car, approached Power from behind at a distance so close that it filled Power's rearview mirror. Despite Power's fear of braking due to the proximity of Goodchild's vehicle, the younger man continued to weave aggressively to the left and right without attempting to overtake during the straight section. As they approached a left-hand bend, Power moved slightly further from the verge to provide more space, but Goodchild misinterpreted this action.

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Goodchild overtook Power on the bend and then executed a sudden, abrupt halt directly in front of the Toyota RAV4. After shouting inaudibly from his window and driving forward slightly again, Goodchild exited his vehicle and ran toward Power. The dashcam captured Goodchild seething with anger, displaying a clear intent to confront the driver of the slower vehicle immediately.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Peter Power, a former soldier and senior police officer at New Scotland Yard, described the assault as sudden and terrifying. He recounted that he felt genuine concern for his safety as Goodchild yelled and approached with fists clenched. Power stated that he was unable to exit the vehicle or defend himself effectively against the barrage of blows. He emphasized that he had never seen Goodchild before and was driving in accordance with his extensive training and legal obligations.

During the attack, Goodchild punched Power in the head at least five times through the open window. Power described these strikes as very strong blows that caused him to feel and taste blood. When Power informed Goodchild that he was a magistrate, the attacker escalated the violence, hitting even harder upon hearing this revelation. Power sustained a cut lip and a bruised eye, requiring immediate medical attention.

Goodchild's defense presented a conflicting narrative based on his police interview. He claimed that Power was driving at 25 mph, which caused him significant frustration. Goodchild alleged that after he attempted to overtake, Power swerved and pushed his vehicle into the verge. He denied committing any physical assault, stating the confrontation was only verbal, and dismissed the claim of criminal damage, insisting his kick did not affect the vehicle.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The aftermath of the incident involved significant physical and financial consequences for Peter Power. Following the assault, Power managed to squeeze past Goodchild by driving onto the road verge and proceeded directly to the hospital to treat his injuries. Goodchild also kicked the off-side front area of the Toyota RAV4 at least once, causing £900 in damage to the bodywork. This property damage was a key component of the attempted criminal damage charge against Goodchild.

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Goodchild failed to appear for his trial, leading the case to proceed in his absence. Weymouth Magistrates' Court found Power to be a credible and reliable witness, accepting his account of the events over Goodchild's version. The court heard that Goodchild did not dispute being present at the scene or accepting that he was the person involved in the incident, even while denying the assault.

Victim Profile and Community Standing

Peter Power is a highly respected figure with a long history of public service in the Southampton area and beyond. He served as a magistrate for more than a decade and held various senior police roles, including duties at Buckingham Palace. His professional background included work with New Scotland Yard, demonstrating a lifetime commitment to law enforcement and judicial integrity.

Beyond his professional achievements, Power is actively involved in his local community. He serves as a trustee for several organizations, including the New Forest Heritage Centre and his local village hall. These roles highlight his dedication to preserving local history and supporting community infrastructure, making the targeted nature of the attack particularly shocking to those who know his character.

The incident has underscored the dangers of road rage and the vulnerability of even experienced drivers to unpredictable aggression. Power's decision to drive cautiously on a known road with wildlife hazards resulted in no fault on his part, yet it triggered a disproportionate and violent response. The legal proceedings continue as authorities hold Goodchild accountable for his actions despite his absence from the court.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential for minor traffic disagreements to escalate into severe criminal behavior. The use of dashcam technology proved crucial in providing objective evidence of Goodchild's aggressive maneuvering and subsequent assault. As the legal process moves forward, the community reflects on the impact of such violence on individuals who have dedicated their lives to public service.