Retired couple wins £3.3 million payout over Environment Agency flood damage

A retired couple have been awarded £3.3 million in compensation after their £2 million Tudor home was damaged by the Environment Agency's flood prevention work. The couple, Roger and Suzanne Brookhouse, claimed that the work caused the groundwater level to rise, leading to damage to their historic home and garden.

A retired couple have won a £3.3million payout after flood damage caused by the Environment Agency (EA) ruined their £2million Tudor home. The couple, Roger and Suzanne Brookhouse, watched as the gardens and swimming pool of their Grade II-listed house on the banks of the River Stour in Sandwich, Kent, were slowly destroyed by rising water levels.

The house had been in 'satisfactory' condition in 2013, despite its mighty age, but soon began to suffer after the EA built a tidal defence wall. The wall caused the groundwater level to rise, and effectively left the house sitting in a puddle. The walls cracked and bulged, the garden became boggy as never before, and the outdoor pool was ruined.

The couple took the Agency to the Upper Tribunal, where a judge ruled it must hand them more than £3.3m to cover the costs of the damage. The total compensation ordered of £3,315,200 includes more than £800,000 for remedial work to the garden, after it was 'inundated with salt water' and left 'unplantable'. The couple were also awarded about £1.2m to rectify the groundwater level - and nearly £200,000 for a new swimming pool.

The case reached the tribunal in March after a previous ruling in 2023, when Judge Cooke found the Agency liable to pay compensation, as its work had damaged the house with higher groundwater levels. The couple's house, The King's Lodging, had once accommodated Henry VIII. The house had been surveyed before the work and found in 'satisfactory' condition, with only some hairline cracks and damp on the ground floor.

Since the work was completed, the cracks have widened, more have appeared, paint and plasterwork has deteriorated, and part of the front of the house now 'bows outwards', the couple said. The judge was shown videos of water leaking through the new wall into the garden, with an incident in 2019 showing river water seeping in along the entire 53-metre length of the garden.

The couple claimed this was because the house now stood in wet ground, owing to the rise in groundwater levels. They had also been told that their previously 'thriving' garden had been left unplantable due to the water levels and the salt in the soil. Their 1980s-installed outdoor swimming pool had also been damaged by movement in the concrete, leaving it damaged beyond repair, the couple claimed.

The couple did not need to prove that the Environment Agency work was negligent, only that it was the cause of the groundwater rise which led to the damage. And after hearing expert evidence, Judge Cooke found in favour of the couple, noting that groundwater after the work was up to a metre higher.

The case is 'of crucial importance to the claimants, for whom the property is their retirement home and whose lives have been disrupted for over 12 years now by the works and their consequences'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Environment Agency Flood Damage Compensation £3.3 Million Tudor Home Groundwater Level Historic Home Garden Retirement Home

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paramount+ Unleashes Thrilling June Lineup: The Agency Season 2, Rubble & Crew, and MoreCatch the intense CIA drama The Agency Season 2, the fun Rubble & Crew Season 3, Daniel Day-Lewis in Nine, and the horror-comedy Piranha starting June 17 on Paramount+.

Read more »

Brian O'Grady, former MLB outfielder, retires suddenly at 34A journeyman outfielder whose baseball career included stints with three MLB teams suddenly retired at 34.

Read more »

HUD Suspends LA Homeless Agency Over Misuse of Federal Funds, Highlighting Systemic FailuresThe U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has suspeNded the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority from federal funding, citing repeated false statements, conflicts of interest,and a failure to safeguard taxpayer dollars amid a homelessness crisis that claims nearly seven lives daily in the county.

Read more »

Gene Hackman’s Former English Tudor Home in L.A. Hits the Market for $6 MillionThe nearly century-old Woodland Hills residence counts both Gene Hackman and 'Casablance' filmmaker Michael Curtiz among its former owners.

Read more »