Retired Chicago Priest Investigated for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor

A retired Catholic priest in Chicago is under investigation for allegedly sexually abusing a minor decades ago. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich informed parish communities about the accusations against Monsignor Daniel Mayall.

Mayall has been instructed to abstain from all parish and school activities during the course of the investigation. Although Mayall vehemently denies the accusations, he has agreed to cooperate fully with the inquiry. Mayall's tenure within the archdiocese included serving as pastor of St. Joseph Parish from July 2016 to June 2019 and subsequently as the senior priest of Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish from January 2019 to June 2021. Following his retirement, he continued residing at the Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish. He also held the position of pastor at Saint Francis Borgia Parish from July 1993 to January 2002.In accordance with the archdiocese's child protection policies, the allegation has been reported to the appropriate civil authorities. The alleged victim has been offered support services through the archdiocese's Victim Assistance Ministry. The investigation, conducted by the archdiocese, will culminate in a report submitted to its Independent Review Board





