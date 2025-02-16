Retired Chicago Priest Accused of Sexual Abuse

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich announced that Monsignor Daniel Mayall, a retired priest who served at multiple Chicago-area churches, is facing an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor. Mayall has been removed from ministry and school activities pending the outcome of investigations by both civil authorities and the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Francis Borgia Parish approximately 30 years ago. He served as the parish's pastor from July 1993 to January 2002, according to a letter to the parish. Another letter from the Archdiocese to St. Joseph Parish stated that Mayall 'served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish from July 2016 to December 2018 and as senior priest of St. Joseph from January 2019 to June 2019. Then as senior priest of Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish from January 2019 to June 2021. He has continued to reside at the parish in his retirement.' Civil authorities and the Archdiocese are conducting investigations. The Archdiocese reported that the former priest has denied the allegations. Cardinal Cupich emphasized the Archdiocese's commitment to a thorough investigation in his letter. 'Moreover, as is required by our child protection policies, the allegation was reported to civil authorities. The person making the allegation was offered the services of our Victim Assistance Ministry, and the archdiocese has begun its investigation. After the civil authorities finish their work, the archdiocese will complete its investigation and report the results to our Independent Review Board. We do not presume the truth or falsity of an allegation until the process is complete and I have received our IRB's recommendation for my decision. Only by conducting a thorough and impartial review can we ensure fairness to all concerned,' he wrote.





