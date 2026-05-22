Retired Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Confronted by Liberal Woman in Boone, North Carolina

The former CBP Commander and veteran of the US Border Patrol, Gregory Bovino, encountered a woman who expressed dissatisfaction with his immigration policies in Boone, North Carolina. The incident was shared on a public Facebook page and sparked anger and concern among residents.
Retired Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino received the cold shoulder from liberal members of a Boone , North Carolina , community. He shared a video of a woman confronting him and questioning his treatment of immigrants, specifically illegal aliens or immigrants.
Another member of the Watauga, North Carolina, chapter of National Indivisible organization posted a picture of Bovino working out at a Watauga County recreational facility on its public Facebook page, with numerous comments expressing dissatisfaction with Bovino's presence. Bovino expressed concerns about this faction of hard-left liberals and the potential for violence
Gregory Bovino Border Patrol Boone North Carolina Immigration Policies Woman Confrontation National Indivisible Organization Watauga Chapter National Indivisible Organization
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