'Retire It and Move On': Bloomberg Tells MSTR to Drop STRC

Strategy’s bold financial experiment has become a primary source of anxiety for the cryptocurrency market.

the hottest topic within the cryptocurrency community, and Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg senior ETF analyst, now believes that the funding vehicle has to be abandoned by the company.

"I would retire it and move on. Just feels like an ongoing thorn in the side of the co and broader community. They were doing fine w out it," he said. The acronym STRC, which used to be known only to a relatively small cohort of avid MSTR followers, has become a major flashpoint of anxiety.

STRC is Strategy's variable-rate perpetual preferred stock. It is issued with a stated face value of $100 per share. The asset, which was notably designed with the help of OpenAI's generative model ChatGPT, pays an annualized dividend rate of 11.50% that adjusts every month. Recently, the asset reached a major breaking point, plunging to as low as $88.51, recording a discount of more than 11%.

Now, the concern is that this will create a rather dangerous feedback loop with Bitcoin itself. Ted Pillows, a prominent market commentator, has noted that Bitcoin has now found a new asset to correlate with .

"Since STRC lost its peg, Bitcoin has been going down only," he said. His main reasoning is that the market expects Saylor to sell BTC to raise cash so that STRC holders can gain some confidence. Analyst André Dragosch, PhD has noted that the broader bond market forces are working against Saylor.

He has argued that either Saylor needs to raise the dividend or the Fed needs to ease monetary policy again to reverse the rise in Treasury yields, which is unlikely. At the same time, high-conviction Bitcoin bulls believe that the STRC discount will be only a temporary liquidity crunch. Prominent investor Fred Krueger has predicted that STRC will quickly manage to make its way back to par.

"I expect STRC to make its way back to par by June 30," Krueger said. SpaceX Continues to Drive Strong Trading Activity as MEXC SPCX Futures Daily Trading Volume Surpasses $800 Million USDT PremiumBlock Launches Non-Custodial Risk Hub for User-Created Prediction Markets, Perps and Web3 Poker





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