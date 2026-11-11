Retatrutide Trial Shows Weight Loss and Knee Function Improvements in Osteoarthritis Patients

A new study finds that retatrutide helps patients with knee osteoarthritis lose significant weight and improve knee function by targeting three hunger and appetite hormones, though gastrointestinal side effects led some to discontinue treatment.

, if you lose a significant amount of weight with this treatment, there is a good chance that you’re going to get a meaningful reduction in your,” lead researcher Dr. Thomas Schnitzer said in a news release.

He’s a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation, anesthesiology and medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.and it allows you to increase your function,” Schnitzer said. However, retatrutide targets three different hormones known to influence hunger and appetite, compared to one for semaglutide and two for tirzepatide, researchers said. About 64% to 65% of retatrutide patients also had a 50% improvement in knee function, compared with 33% of those taking a placebo, the study found.

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“Participants had remarkable responses,” Schnitzer said. “Many of the people in this study lost considerable amounts of weight, with a few losing up to a hundred pounds or more. ”were the most common side effects among people taking retatrutide. About 4% to 8% of patients had to stop taking the drug due to these GI side effects, depending on their dosage.

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“That would be the goal here to say you can reduce people’s pain, and you can stop the progression of their Researchers also want to investigate whether the drugs could help knee arthritis pain in people who don’t have excess weight.in the joint is also important in addition to reducing load needs more research, so this is still a first step, in my view,” he continued. “I’ve been working in the osteoarthritis field for a long time, and I think this opens up opportunities to do a lot more studies to understand the condition better.

”Retatrutide has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.